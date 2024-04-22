Next Liverpool manager: New name a serious contender as Edwards reacts to shock Amorim to West Ham development

Ruben Amorim has been Liverpool’s top managerial target since Xabi Alonso snubbed a move to Anfield but fresh reports suggest they could miss out on him.

As revealed by respected journalist David Ornstein, West Ham have now opened concrete talks with the Sporting CP boss in an attempt to beat the Reds to his signature.

This comes as a major blow to Liverpool’s CEO of football Michael Edwards, who was desperate for Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

In the wake of West Ham’s pursuit of Amorim, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that a new target being seriously considered by Edwards is Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

The Danish coach has been a resounding success at the Gtech Community Stadium. He joined the Bees in 2018 and led them to promotion from the Championship and has kept them in the Premier League for three seasons.

Brentford’s recruitment under Frank has been key to them keeping their Premier League status, with the manager bringing in classy players such as Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, David Raya, Christian Eriksen, Yoanne Wissa and many others for cut-price fees.

Liverpool turn attention to Brentford boss Thomas Frank

TEAMtalk sources state that Frank has plenty of admirers at Liverpool and they are set to intensify their pursuit of him if they do miss out on Amorim.

As mentioned, West Ham have now opened concrete talks with the Sporting manager who is their ‘top target’ to replace Moyes.

Ornstein does note in his report, however, that the Hammers are ‘unclear’ at this stage where they stand in the race for Amorim’s signature.

Frank is happy at Brentford and for the time being and remains focused on securing the club’s Premier League status, which is looking almost certain at this stage.

However, it is understood that if a top club like Liverpool comes calling the coach may find it difficult to turn down the opportunity.

Frank is under contract with the Bees until 2027, however, meaning the Merseyside giants will have to pay a significant compensation fee to bring him in – the value of which is yet to be revealed.

With that in mind, Frank is certainly a manager for Liverpool fans to keep a close eye on over the next couple months.

They will continue to work on a deal for Amorim but with West Ham pushing hard, they could miss out.

