Next Liverpool manager: Secret Xabi Alonso theory emerges with Edwards, Hughes forced into alternative choice

Xabi Alonso is Liverpool’s top candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp but a fresh report has cast doubts over their move for the manager.

Bayern Munich are also interested in snapping up the Bayer Leverkusen boss, who looks set to guide his team to their first Bundesliga title in their history.

Remaining at Leverkusen has never been off the cards for Alonso, either, with the former Reds midfielder stating that he remains very happy with the German club.

Now, according to respected journalist Christian Falk, Alonso staying at Leverkusen and waiting for the opportunity to manage another of his former teams – Real Madrid – is also an option.

Carlo Ancelotti is under contract at the Bernabeu until 2026 and it is expected that the Italian coach will depart when his deal comes to an end.

It’s understood that managing Real Madrid would be a difficult opportunity for Alonso to turn down should it present itself.

As a result, Liverpool chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes could be forced into choosing another coach to take the reigns after Klopp.

‘Fewer and fewer’ people see Xabi Alonso joining Liverpool

According to Falk, Alonso could be prepared to stay put and wait for the chance to manage the Spanish giants.

“Xabi Alonso remains silent about his future. Fewer and fewer believe that it will be Liverpool. FC Bayern is also still waiting for a signal from Alonso,” Falk told Caught Offside.

“Leverkusen officials remain adamant that Alonso will continue to be their coach next season.

“There is now a rumour: Alonso is staying in Leverkusen to become Carlo Ancelotti’s successor at Real Madrid. Ancelotti has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2026.

“Alonso’s contract in Leverkusen is valid for just as long. Alonso, who also only extended his contract in the summer, could remain loyal to his club – and then return to his home country of Spain.”

Alonso isn’t the only managerial candidate on Liverpool’s shortlist and if these rumours are true, they may be forced to look seriously at alternatives.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi is another coach they admire. He has enjoyed success with the Seagulls, guiding them to a sixth-place finish last season.

It has been suggested that De Zerbi is ready for his next challenge and the Liverpool job would be very appealing to him.

Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Brentford manager Thomas Frank have also been linked in recent weeks.

