Next Liverpool manager: Stunning Pochettino approach claim made as Reds are told to snub Amorim

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has been tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Liverpool are on the hunt for a new manager and as we’ve consistently reported, Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is the name at the top of their shortlist.

TEAMtalk sources state that Liverpool’s CEO of football Michael Edwards is preparing to offer the 39-year-old coach a three-year deal.

He is considered to be one of the best young coaches in Europe. He has similar traits to Jurgen Klopp in that he likes his teams to attack with a fluid front three.

The Sporting manager also plays with a high press, with all players expected to contribute defensively regardless of their position.

While Amorim is the clear favourite, nothing is finalised until he signs on the dotted line and a lot could still change before the end of the season.

Liverpool have other managers on their radar, with former Croatia and Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac being another admired by the Red’s hierarchy, per reports.

However, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson thinks that given the pressure any new manager would be under to emulate Klopp’s success, picking someone with experience in the Premier League could make more sense.

‘You don’t become a bad manager overnight’

In an interview cited by the Liverpool Echo, Johnson said that Mauricio Pochettino – who remains under pressure at Chelsea – could be a better appointment than Amorim.

“I don’t know a great deal about him (Amorim) but result-wise, he’s clearly doing a brilliant job at Sporting Lisbon,” said Johnson.

“However, I’m concerned for anyone that has to fill Jurgen Klopp’s shoes.

“I’m sure that Liverpool will have successful managers again in the future, but to immediately follow Jurgen is a tough job. Anyone who goes there now has a very uphill job to do. It doesn’t matter who you are, it’s going to be a tough job.”

“I know people will think that I’m absolutely mad, but Mauricio Pochettino is a big name that can go into that job and grab everyone’s attention.

“That would excite people despite what’s happened at Chelsea this season because I don’t believe what’s gone on there is Mauricio’s fault.”

Chelsea currently sit in a disappointing ninth place in the Premier League table. They do seem to have finally turned a corner, though, after thrashing Everton 6-0 on Monday. They also still have a chance of winning a trophy and face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

“You don’t become a bad manager overnight,” Johnson added. If he inherited that Liverpool squad, then I believe he could do good things at Anfield.”