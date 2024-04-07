Next Liverpool manager: Top candidate revealed as Richard Hughes rules out big name; Reds ‘confident’ of agreeing deal with price set

Liverpool have reportedly ‘identified Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as their number one managerial target’ and he looks likely to take the top job.

Jurgen Klopp will end his extremely successful nine-year stint at the helm at Anfield at the end of the season and replacing him will be no easy task.

Liverpool’s initial top choice was Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, who’s on track to guide the German club to their first Bundesliga title in their history.

The Reds and Bayern Munich made contact with Alonso but he has decided to remain with Leverkusen for at least another season.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in February that Amorim is Liverpool’s second name on their managerial shortlist behind Alonso.

The 39-year-old manager has enjoyed great success in Portugal, guiding Sporting to four trophies so far, with the club currently sitting top of the Primera Liga.

Amorim is considered to be one of the best young coaches in Europe and everything now points towards him joining Liverpool in the summer.

Liverpool rule out move for Prem manager

According to reports, Liverpool chiefs Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards have identified Amorim as their top managerial target.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke explained that another candidate – Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi – is not someone they are currently looking at to replace Klopp.

“Roberto De Zerbi – there has been a lot of noise about his future at Brighton recently – was one name that was believed to be in the frame to replace Klopp at Liverpool,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“But it seems Liverpool have cooled their interest in the Italian, and are now looking elsewhere to bring in a new manager for next season.

“It looks like Ruben Amorim of Sporting Lisbon is the number one, probably favourite for the job right now.

“Again, a very highly rated young coach, he’s got Champions League experience and has Sporting fighting for the Portuguese title this season.

“He has a release clause in his contract that he could leave this summer for around £12-£13million, so I think he’s definitely someone who is going to be high up on Liverpool’s list.”

TEAMtalk understands that Amorim is of serious interest to several Premier League sides.

Chelsea and Newcastle, for example, both have their eye on the Sporting boss as the futures of Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe respectively continue to be under the spotlight.

Hughes is reportedly ‘confident’ that Liverpool can win the race for Amorim’s signature, however, so he is the current favourite to replace Klopp at Anfield.

