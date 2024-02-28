Liverpool have been told their chances of appointing Xabi Alonso are to end in disappointment after the Bayern Munich target’s surprise next move was revealed by a World Cup winner and amid claims FSG are to step up their pursuit of their second-choice option.

The Merseysiders will on Friday be into the final three months of Jurgen Klopp‘s reign at Anfield after it was announced in January that this would be his last season at Liverpool and having run out of steam to do the job after close to nine years in charge. He will leave Anfield as a serial winner and with seven major trophies already in the bag after a glittering reign of success.

Of course, now that the Reds are in those final throes of the Klopp reign, the club will do all in their power to go out on a high and win as many of the three trophies they have left to fight for as possible. That fight continues on Wednesday night when they host Southampton at Anfield for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Behind the scenes work has begun at identifying and appointing the very best successors FSG can find to succeed Klopp. And that hunt has been boosted by FSG’s decision to appoint a man known as the ‘world’s greatest leader’ to lead that search for Klopp’s heir.

DON’T MISS

Five reasons why Xabi Alonso would be the perfect successor to Klopp at Anfield

Eight Leverkusen stars tipped to follow Xabi Alonso out this summer: Man Utd, Liverpool targets; Chelsea striker fancy

By several leading reports, the man right at the top of that wishlist is Alonso, who is doing wonderful things in his first senior management role with Bayer Leverkusen.

Reasons revealed why Xabi Alonso will reject Liverpool job

His Leverkusen side are currently top of the Bundesliga by a massive eight points from 11-time reigning champions Bayern Munich. On course for the first-ever title in their 119-year history, it would truly underline the 42-year-old status as one of the game’s top young managers if he can help them over the line.

Given Alonso‘s long-standing association with Liverpool, he appears to tick several boxes, making it easy to understand why he’s currently the favourite to take on the job.

However, they are far from alone in their pursuit for of the Spaniard, with Bayern Munich also identifying Alonso as their preferred candidate to succeed the departing Thomas Tuchel this summer.

That said, TEAMtalk broke the news last week that Alonso was having serious reservations about quitting his current job with the Bundesliga table-toppers, feeling both the Liverpool job has come around too soon and that he would be stepping into impossible shoes to fill in replacing Klopp.

Now an in-the-know German pundit has confirmed those theories and claims that Alonso has decided to reject approaches from both Liverpool and Bayern Munich in order to stay put at Leverkusen for at least another season and lead their assault into the Champions League.

“His dream may be to one day coach Bayern, Liverpool or Real Madrid. But, in my opinion, he is not done at Leverkusen yet,” World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus stated.

“Xabi is not someone who gets carried away by big names, he has celebrated too many successes as a player for that.

“He, in addition, is not going to be guided by the economic aspect. What matters to him is what he has built and who he has built it with.

“He knows where he comes from and what he owes to others. That’s why I don’t think he’s going to sign for another club next season.”

Next Liverpool manager: FSG step up hunt for No 2 option

With Alonso seemingly set to stay where he is for now, TEAMtalk revealed that FSG were well aware of the possibility of missing out on the 42-year-old and had already stepped up their hunt for alternatives.

And while the likes of Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank and Ange Postecoglou have admirers on the Fenway Sport Group’s board, we revealed their second choice is Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorin, who has worked wonders since taking charge in the Portuguese capital.

He currently boasts an astonishing 69.39 win percentage record, having collected victories in 136 of the 196 games he has taken charge of, having also led the side to the Primeira Liga title in 2020/21.

Prising him away from Sporting CP, however, will not come cheap with a successful attempt to prise him to Anfield set to cost FSG €20m (£17.1m) by means of the exit clause that exists in his contract.

That payment rises to €30m (£25.7m) were any Portuguese side (only FC Porto or Benfica would be contenders) to try the same.

Liverpool are ‘preparing for the worst’ if Xabi Alonso doesn’t become Jurgen Klopp’s successor! 🔴 A second potential option is Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim! Who would you rather have in the dugout? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WeqdKs4OzP — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) February 23, 2024

However, FSG are well aware of that clause and would be willing to meet it if they decided that the 39-year-old is indeed the right man for the job.

Despite his tender years, he has already amassed some 220 games in management, spanning five years, and has won widespread acclaim with his attractive style of football which makes full use of wingers and the width of the pitch.

To that end, he could well be seen as the ideal candidate and the man Liverpool turn to if, indeed, Alonso decides to reject their approach.

READ MORE ~ Next Liverpool manager: Pep Lijnders OUT of running as ‘talks open’ on stunning managerial role with UCL giants