Next Liverpool manager: Xabi Alonso throws Reds curveball with ‘exciting’ Premier League admission

Xabi Alonso could still join Liverpool in the future

Liverpool are on the hunt for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has always been their top choice.

The Reds and his fellow suitors Bayern Munich were left disappointed, however, after the Spaniard announced his intention to remain with Leverkusen for at least another season.

Alonso has done a fantastic job with the German club. They are on track to lift the first Bundesliga title in their entire history after going 28 league games unbeaten so far.

Liverpool have been forced to switch their focus to alternative managerial targets and Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is now thought to be top of their shortlist.

Amorim, 39, is similar to Alonso in that he is another exciting young coach who’s achieved success with his club but he doesn’t have an existing connection to Anfield like the Leverkusen manager does.

READ MORE: Richard Hughes given first big headache of Liverpool tenure as Reds star is ‘offered’ to Euro giants

Alonso may not be willing to join Liverpool this summer, but in an interview on Thursday, he refused to rule out managing his former club in the future.

He is under contract with Leverkusen until 2026, so the Reds may need to wait until then to make their move.

Xabi Alonso doesn’t rule out future Premier League move

Before Leverkusen’s Europa League clash with West Ham, Alonso was asked if he could ever see himself managing a club in the Premier League.

“You never know,” Alonso told reporters with a grin.

“At the moment I have enough on my plate to think about, but I’m still young as a coach and for sure it’s a nice one.

“It’s a very exciting competition with so many great players, coaches, great clubs, stadiums – and West Ham is one of them.”

Alonso’s focus will be on taking Leverkusen as far as he can in the Europa League and securing the Bundesliga title, which he could achieve this weekend if Bayern Munich lose.

Ironically, Alonso could end up facing Liverpool in the final of the Europa League if both teams reach the final of the competition.

Liverpool may come back in for their former midfielder in a couple of years but as reported by TEAMtalk, they could face competition from Real Madrid.

The LaLiga giants see the coach as an ideal manager for the future and conveniently, their current boss Carlo Ancelotti’s contract also expires in 2026.

Liverpool will hope, however, that their next manager – which at this stage looks like it could be Amorim – will be too successful to replace.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham to raid Bayer Leverkusen for Xabi Alonso favourite as Postecoglou priority becomes clear