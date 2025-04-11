Next massive Liverpool contract ‘sealed’ as ultimate Anfield source debunks Mo Salah theory

Liverpool are on the verge of announcing a new contract for Virgil van Dijk after tying down Mohamed Salah to fresh terms, while a top Reds source has shut down a suggestion over the forward’s new wage.

Liverpool have come under scrutiny for allowing all three of Van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to enter the final few months of their deals. This put them at risk of losing all three vital stars in what could have been a devastating blow for head coach Arne Slot.

Alexander-Arnold is close to leaving, having entered advanced talks over a free transfer to Real Madrid. But it looks like Anfield will get to enjoy Salah and Van Dijk a little while longer.

On Friday morning, Liverpool announced that Salah has penned a new two-year contract. You can read what he had to say here.

Trusted reporters Fabrizio Romano and Paul Joyce of The Times have now confirmed that Van Dijk will follow suit by penning a two-year deal himself.

Romano states that the agreement for the captain to stay is ‘done’, with all details ‘sealed’.

Van Dijk is set to sign a contract extension running until June 2027, just like Salah, with lawyers having ‘approved’ the terms.

Joyce, meanwhile, adds that Van Dijk ‘will extend his contract’.

The news comes after the Dutch star revealed last weekend that there has been ‘progress’ in his contract discussions with Liverpool.

There have been claims that Van Dijk’s team-mate Salah has had to accept a reduced wage in order to extend his glittering spell on Merseyside.

Joyce has debunked this theory though, writing: ‘Contrary to suggestions, Salah has not taken a pay cut’.

The goal machine took home £350,000 a week on his previous contract. Reports in Egypt suggest his salary may even have risen to £400k per week.

Salah, Van Dijk poised to STAY

Both Salah and Van Dijk have been linked with numerous clubs amid their contract talks with Liverpool.

The duo have been tipped to follow Alexander-Arnold to Madrid, while the Saudis are known to be particularly keen on Salah and had even drawn up a colossal contract offer for him.

Liverpool fans will be delighted now that Salah’s future is resolved and now that Van Dijk is heading the same way.

It will be a gut-wrenching blow if Alexander-Arnold does head to the Spanish capital as expected, due to his standing as a local player and a hero at Liverpool.

But Salah and Van Dijk staying will give Liverpool supporters a major boost as the team also closes in on the Premier League title.

