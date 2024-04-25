Peter Bosz of PSV Eindhoven has also been linked with the Liverpool job

PSV Eindhoven coach Peter Bosz has offered a lukewarm response to suggestions he too has been approached by Liverpool over the upcoming Anfield vacancy – while No 1 contender Arne Slot has been told why a move to Anfield will be impossible to turn down.

The Reds are stepping up their quest to appoint a new manager in succession to Jurgen Klopp, who will depart Merseyside after close to nine glorious years in the dug-out once the current season draws to a close. The winner of seven major trophies while at Anfield, Klopp’s Liverpool legacy means he will walk away into the Majorcan sunset – where the 54-year-old will escape to his luxury villa – as a bona fide Reds legend.

However, his chances of adding to his trophy haul before his time comes to a close look to have fallen by the wayside after two defeats in their last three Premier League games – at home to Crystal Palace and away at Everton on Wednesday night – appeared to signal the death knell on their title hopes.

Klopp was certainly offering a very downbeat outlook, while a disappointed Jamie Carragher also pointed the finger of blame at two Liverpool underperformers at Goodison Park.

Behind the scenes, Liverpool’s recently-appointed CEO of football, Michael Edwards, continues to work at a furious pace at landing on the very best successor for Klopp in the Anfield dug-out.

That focus has very much focused towards Slot in recent days with the Feyenoord coach now the No 1 choice of Edwards to take on the job.

However, the Dutchman is not Liverpool’s only option with Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk revealing the Reds have also held secret talks with Thomas Frank over the vacancy.

Next Liverpool boss: PSV coach Peter Bosz touted as rival to Slot

By widespread accounts, however, Slot is the man to beat to the hotseat with Edwards attracted by the “crazy, sexy football” style he would bring to Anfield.

The 45-year-old won the Eredivisive with Feyenoord in the 2022/23 season, but they have lost their crown this time around to PSV Eindhoven, who are managed by Bosz.

The 60-year-old coach has plenty of experience in the game having also spent time in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, as well as in France with Lyon.

Indeed, PSV is the coach’s 12th managerial job of a relatively nomadic career.

Having just won the Eredivisie crown, there are some in the Dutch media who feel Bosz would be better suited to the Liverpool job than Slot.

However, the PSV coach was quick to dismiss such claims when questioned about rumours that he was also under consideration for the top job at Anfield.

“It would be fantastic for Arne,” he said.

“Liverpool is of course a big club, if it all works out and it would, then that would be great for him. He is more than welcome.”

He was then asked if, by having a “nine-point lead over Feyenoord, so you could have expected them to come to you”.

However, Bosz completely dodged the question and insists he is more than happy where he is.

“That didn’t happen, did it? I’m having a great time here, so just let me sit here,” he added.

Slot told he can’t say no to Liverpool

Slot, meanwhile, has been told why the Liverpool job would be impossible to turn down if the opportunity arose.

The Reds have already had one approach for Slot rejected by Feyenoord but talks are continuing in the hope of agreeing a deal.

Now, Dutch journalist Sjoerd Mossou has confirmed Slot has communicated his desire to leave for Anfield and that he would not reject the job if compensation can be agreed.

“I think he watches everything, if you mean what he is watching, then I think the Premier League,” Mossou said, while rejecting claims that the Liverpool job would be too big for Slot.

“Or will there be a club from the category that you cannot say no to, and of course we can count Liverpool among them.

“Of course it would be great. And a very difficult job to succeed Jurgen Klopp. It is clear that he has the capacity. We agree that he could do it communicatively and tactically.

“You only have to look at the Feyenoord teams of the last three years. In the first year the team was of lower quality, but played very recognisable football and reached the final of the Conference League. You already saw what Slot wants, but he is also able to apply other tactics and turn games around.”

