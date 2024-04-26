Arne Slot has publicly announced he would like to join Liverpool as the Reds push to reach an agreement with Feyenoord over their next managerial capture.

Earlier in the season, Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool fans shocked when he announced he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season. Liverpool chiefs soon targeted their former midfielder Xabi Alonso as his potential replacement, though the Spaniard opted to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for at least another campaign.

Attention then turned to Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP. But when it emerged that his agent had been trying to use West Ham United’s interest as leverage in talks with Liverpool, the Merseyside club walked away from negotiations.

Liverpool have since decided on Dutchman Slot as the No 1 candidate to succeed from Klopp. Earlier this week Liverpool sent an opening offer to Feyenoord, though this was rejected by the Eredivisie giants.

On Thursday, Liverpool were given a major lift as it was revealed that Feyenoord are already bracing themselves for Slot’s departure and have earmarked FC Twente boss Joseph Oosting as his possible replacement.

Now, Slot has given the biggest indication yet that he will be arriving at Liverpool this summer. Not only has the 45-year-old admitted he wants to join the Premier League club, he has also revealed that he expects an agreement to be forged.

“The only thing I can say about it is that the clubs are negotiating,” he said in an interview with ESPN. “I am in the waiting room.

“It’s clear to me that I would like to go to Liverpool. I’m now waiting to see whether the clubs will reach an agreement, but I have every confidence in that.

Liverpool on verge of Arne Slot deal

“It is now up to the clubs and as the central figure you have to respect that. More will become clear in the coming days.”

Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Brentford’s Thomas Frank as a Plan B, though they fully expect to land Slot in the near future.

After working at AZ Alkmaar, Slot landed at Feyenoord in July 2021. During his first season in charge, Feyenoord finished third in the Eredivisie and lost in the Europa Conference League final to Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Last season, though, Slot’s side reached the next level as they lifted their first Dutch title in six years, while also reaching the last four of the Dutch cup and the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Should Liverpool and Feyenoord strike a deal in the coming days, then it will be up to Slot to try and continue the fantastic work Klopp has done at Anfield.

