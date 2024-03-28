The prospects of Liverpool landing on Xabi Alonso as their new manager have suffered a significant triple blow amid a new warning from three sources over their chances of luring the Spaniard back to Anfield.

The Merseysiders are now less than three months away from bidding an emotional farewell to iconic boss Jurgen Klopp, who will leave Anfield after close to nine glorious years at the helm. Having landed seven major honours since taking over from Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, the job the German has done at Liverpool will never be forgotten – especially if he adds to his trophy haul before the season is out.

Indeed, trophy success in both the Premier League and the Dublin-staged Europa League final would prove an absolute carnival atmosphere for Klopp’s farewell – and take his trophy average up to one per season for his time on Merseyside.

Behind the scenes, work is gathering pace on exactly whom Liverpool select as Klopp’s successor. And with that hunt now placed firmly in the hands of Michael Edwards – back at the club in a glitzy new CEO of football role – much of his focus has turned to Alonso.

However, despite TEAMtalk learning that the offer of a three-year contract at Anfield has been put before the 42-year-old’s representatives, persuading Alonso back to Anfield is far from a forgone conclusion.

Indeed, he is on to a brilliant thing at current side Bayer Leverkusen, who are top of the Bundesliga by 10 points and on course for a first league crown in their 120-year existence – quite the feather in Alonso’s cap.

Liverpool given double warning over fading Alonso chances

There is also the small matter of Bayern Munich, another of Alonso’s former sides, and a club equally as enthused about appointing him as their new manager.

Indeed, while we have learned of Liverpool’s offer to their former star, we’ve also been informed by sources that Alonso could yet reject the opportunity to move to Anfield so soon in to his relatively-fledgling managerial career and especially given the size of the shoes he would be stepping into in replacing Klopp.

Sensibly, Liverpool have been gathering information on a number of would-be alternatives with Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim also in their sights.

And that could ultimately prove a shrewd move with Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro underlining his belief that Alonso will stay true to his contract at the BayArena.

He said: “Xabi Alonso has a contract until 2026 and there is no reason to doubt that he will stay here. In football you never know what will happen but I have a lot of trust, we have a good relationship.”

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer has also shared his thoughts on Liverpool’s managerial hunt and suggests they will have a hard time persuading Alonso to move on right now.

Writing in The Athletic, Shearer stated: “The really intriguing thing is Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are looking for a new manager ahead of next season and I don’t think they’re the only big jobs that will become available this summer.

“With the job that Xabi Alonso is doing this season at Bayer Leverkusen, he’ll have a pick of jobs if he wants them. That’s the obvious link that loads of people have already made, given Alonso played for Liverpool.”

Next Liverpool boss: Sky Sports man reveals when Alonso will make decision

Either way and whatever decision he comes to, it seems Alonso is in no hurry to reach a final verdict on his future until after the current campaign comes to an end.

His focus remains, as it should, on shaking off Bayer’s ‘Neverkusen’ tag by winning a maiden Bundesliga title, while also going as deep as they can in the Europa League.

They are scheduled to meet West Ham in the quarter-finals, while success in that will set up a semi-final clash with either AC Milan or Roma and then, potentially, a final date with Liverpool.

With that potential meeting against his suitors a very real possibility in many people’s eyes, it’s little wonder Alonso is making no comments on his future just yet.

Providing an update on when a decision will be announced, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth also backs theories that Alonso could also opt for Bayern if he chooses to leave Leverkusen, as he told Givemesport: “Publicly, nothing will happen until the end of the season. There’s too much riding on Bayern Munich and Liverpool’s seasons.

“Liverpool are still chasing two trophies. They’re in a Premier League title race and the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

“Florian Plettenberg is a very well-researched and renowned journalist at Sky Germany. You’ve got to sit up when he comes out with comments like that [about Alonso favouring Bayern]. We know he will be on Liverpool’s radar, but Bayern Munich also desperately want him too…”

