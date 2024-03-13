Next Liverpool manager: Director’s secret Xabi Alonso advantage emerges as Souness demands Man Utd target replaces Klopp

Liverpool are seemingly ahead in the race to appoint Xabi Alonso after his link between his agent and an incoming Reds man surfaced – but former Anfield boss Graeme Souness has urged FSG to beat Manchester United to an alternative instead.

The Reds are preparing to bid their charismatic manager Jurgen Klopp an emotional farewell, with his last game in charge of Liverpool potentially now a little more than three months away. The 56-year-old will step away to an enormous round of applause but not without quite a few tears too after a trophy-fuelled spell on Merseyside.

Having won seven major honours in close to nine years at the helm, the 2023/24 season promises to be Klopp’s most-successful one yet, and with the Carabao Cup already in the bag, the Reds can still add up to three more pieces of silverware to their trophy cabinet.

And while Arsenal have taken charge at the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool will have high hopes of claiming a second league title under Klopp’s command in what would be a fitting finale.

However, Liverpool are also very much alive in the FA Cup and Europa League and hope to see their chances of winning both those competitions too over the course of the next few days.

Their 5-1 first-leg win over Sparta Prague last week as good as ensures that Thursday’s second leg ought to be an easy passage into the last eight, allowing them to rest some big names for Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Behind the scenes, Liverpool are working hard on landing a successor to Klopp and it is Alonso‘s name which has emerged as most people’s favourites.

Incoming Liverpool appointment gives FSG Xabi Alonso advantage

Demand for the Bayer Leverkusen coach, however, is high with Bayern Munich also on his trail.

But with TEAMtalk learning that Liverpool have offered a three-year-deal to the 42-year-old should he wish to take it, an update on the saga on Tuesday claimed the Reds are ‘very confident’ in bringing the Spaniard back to Merseyside, and more so amid a big Bayern Munich admission.

Those hopes have now been boosted further following Tuesday’s confirmation that former sporting director Michael Edwards has been tempted back to Anfield to take on a new, more senior CEO of football.

And with Edwards now ready to make a beeline for Richard Hughes to step in as the club’s new sporting director in place of Jorg Schmadtke, it’s now come to the surface that the appointment of the Scot could also help significantly boost their chances of landing Alonso.

That’s because the departing Bournemouth man already shares a very close bond with Alonso’s agent Inaki Ibanez, having used his friendship with him to help lure another of his clients, Andoni Iraola, to the Vitality Stadium last summer.

The arrival of Iraola on the south coast was seen as something of a transformative appointment by the Cherries and their results this season would certainly appoint to what has been a shrewd appointment.

Now Liverpool have strong reason to believe Hughes can repeat the trick with Alonso at Anfield.

Michael Edwards grateful to FSG for Liverpool return

Edwards, meanwhile, has thanked FSG for bringing him back to the Anfield just two years after his departure and believes his new role with revitalise his spark for the game.

“I am very grateful to Mike [Gordon], John [Henry], Tom [Werner] and the ownership group for offering me the opportunity to take on this new leadership role within FSG,” Edwards said after his return to Anfield was confirmed.

“I was humbled by the desire and persistence they showed in wanting to work with me again. This is definitely not something I can take for granted given their track record across sport and business.

“It was vital for me that, if I did return, it had to be with renewed vigour and energy. In practice, this means having fresh challenges and opportunities.

“With Liverpool FC, I will oversee the required reinforcement of football operations, with a number of essential leadership positions needing urgent attention. I know from personal experience what a wonderful job Mike Gordon has done with day-to-day oversight on behalf of his fellow owners.

“Going forward I’m looking forward to working with FSG’s Board of Managers. Also, in assuming this role, I fully understand that it comes with great expectations, and I therefore intend to identify, hire, and subsequently empower leaders who meet and embody the club’s values and ambitions.

“Having served the club previously I need no reminder of how much emotional investment is made by supporters in the city itself, as well as across the UK and the world. I am looking forward to getting started.”

Next Liverpool manager: Souness calls for Man Utd target to get job

Despite the clamour for Alonso and with the Spaniard seen as the outstanding favourite for the job, former Reds player and manager Souness has made clear his wishes for the Reds to turn in a different direction.

And he has explained why Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi – who is fast becoming Manchester United’s top target to step into Erik ten Hag’s shoes at Old Trafford this summer – should be the man chosen to succeed Klopp.

“It’s the style of football he’s playing that makes him attractive and I enjoy watching them,” Souness told talkSPORT.

“Graham Potter left them in a very healthy situation. You generally get a football management job because the roof is leaking and there’s problems.

“The Brighton job at that time was a good job to take and I think he’s done well. They’ve hit the wall a bit but does that warrant him getting one of the elite jobs? I’m not so sure.

“You look at Liverpool at the end of the season and you get that job, what a dream job that is. Will he be in the frame? Yeah, because of the brand of football he plays, that will be attractive to people.”

Turning attention to Alonso, Souness added: Is [Xabi] Alonso the favourite? I believe he’s talking to Bayern Munich!”

De Zerbi has a 46.15% win record at Brighton, compared to Alonso’s 65.75%; Klopp, meanwhile, currently has a 61.2% success rate.

