Liverpool have been told why they will landing the best possible coach in Ruben Amorim, with a so-called Manchester United superfan providing a solid theory as to why Xabi Alonso did not take the job.

The Reds are preparing to say goodbye to long-serving manager Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, with his final match in charge likely to be on Sunday May 19 against Wolves at Anfield with their chances of reaching the Europa League final now hanging by a thread after a quarter-final first-leg pumping by Atalanta.

But Klopp will depart Liverpool desperately hoping he can add the Premier League to his seven-trophy haul he has won since first walking in at Afield back in October 2015 – some eight and a half years ago.

With all the focus at Liverpool centred on ending the season as strongly as possible – and who knows, if there’s a team in Europe you’d not rule out the unexpected in European competition, then it’s the Reds – thoughts off the field have been solely focused on landing on the perfect successor to the German in the Anfield dug-out.

DON’T MISS ~ Jurgen Klopp: 10 worst Liverpool signings of managerial reign with rare transfer mistakes ranked

Indeed, once Klopp’s decision to leave Anfield became public, much of Liverpool’s energies were focused on their former midfielder Alonso, who has Bayer Leverkusen on the cusp of winning a first Bundesliga title in their 120-year history this season.

While still a relative novice in the management game, Alonso has worked wonders at the BayArena, with the German side on course for an incredible Treble having not yet lost a match this season.

Solid Xabi Alonso rejection theory emerges

However, TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news first that Alonso had serious reservations about taking the top job at Anfield, feeling the prospect of replacing Klopp was too big an ask at this stage in his relative-fledgling career.

And with our article coming a good few days before the rest of the media cottoned on, Alonso would go on to make that decision public recently when he declared his loyalty to Bayer for one more season at least.

With his rejection forcing Liverpool to look elsewhere – most notably in the direct of Amorim – so-called Manchester United super-fan Mark Goldbridge has appeared on talkSPORT to express his surprise that the 42-year-old did not take up the chance to take on the Anfield reins.

GO DEEPER ~ Next Liverpool manager’s to-do list: Five major tasks for Klopp successor, from contracts to transfers

At the same time, Goldbridge has also presented a solid theory as to why Alonso chose to reject the chance to return to Merseyside.

“I really expected Alonso to take the Liverpool job, I was really surprised about that,” Goldbridge told talkSPORT.

“Liverpool are a young team and, while Klopp is leaving at the right time for him, he’s probably leaving at the wrong time for the club because it could be a good team for a few years.

“It’s a great opportunity for somebody to take Liverpool on – unlike Man United when Sir Alex Ferguson left, as it was quite an ageing team.

“I thought the Liverpool job was perfect for Alonso, to be honest, but I just think the Real Madrid job has been offered to him – that’s my theory.”

Alonso to replace Ancelotti at Real Madrid in 2025

Going deeper into his theory, Goldbridge added: “Carlo Ancelotti is doing one more year, obviously Alonso has played for Real Madrid, he’s Spanish and I think Madrid have sort of said to him, ‘Don’t take the Liverpool job because if you go there you’re going to be in that job for years, so just wait a year and we’ll take you’.

“The interesting thing to add about that is, what if in a year’s time Jurgen Klopp comes back to football and says, ‘I fancy the Real Madrid job’? Alonso has missed the boat.

“The Bayern Munich job was there for him as well, and he didn’t take that either, so I think Alonso has had some sort of conversation about the Madrid job.

“I don’t really see the point of him staying at Leverkusen for another year. The going to win the Bundesliga title this season, and maybe they can win it again next year, but we all know Bayern Munich will bounce back.

“I think he’s waiting around for Real Madrid. That’s the only thing that makes sense to me.”

With Alonso now out the running, much of the focus has now switched to 39-year-old Sporting CP coach Amorim, who, like Alonso, is also regarded as one of European football’s best upcoming coaches.

Amorim recently reacted angrily to questions about him having agreed a move to Anfield, amid talk a three-year deal has already been signed.

And while his focus remains, understandably, on ensuring Sporting win a second Primeira Liga title of his reign, Amorim remains the strong favourite to take charge at Anfield this summer.

Next Liverpool manager: Amorim told he’s worse than Ten Hag

However, Goldbridge believes Liverpool are right to move for Amorim, suggesting that while he has a tough act to follow in Klopp, he is probably the coach who best ticks their boxes right now.

“Liverpool have got to do something and Jurgen Klopp is going to be a massive loss,” Goldbridge added.

“Even as a Man United fan I respect what he’s done there, he’s got such personality and this team will always be Jurgen’s Klopp’s Liverpool.

“Whether you go from Klopp to Pep Guardiola, I’d still think, ‘ooh will this work?’, and Pep Guardiola is obviously a great manager. So they were always going to have to take a punt on somebody and they will have to be a bit patient.

“It’s a big step up for Ruben Amorim, but obviously Alonso is not going to go and the market is not that good. Roberto De Zerbi would be a massive risk, Julian Nagelsmann probably would as well, so Amorim looks like the best of the rest and he has a style of football that is close to how Liverpool play with Klopp in terms of energy.

“There’s a really good squad there and it’s going to be intriguing with Liverpool next year. They could have a first year like Ange Postecoglou and fight for the title – Tottenham secured Champions League football but the title would be the equivalent for Liverpool.

“But, on the other hand, they could have a season like Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea where it just doesn’t work for the first year or so.”

READ MORE: Ruben Amorim orders Liverpool to sign THREE Sporting players to kickstart revolution; FSG stunned at cost

“I think Liverpool fans are intelligent enough to realise they can’t just expect to seamlessly go from one of the greatest managers they’ve ever had and continue – that would almost be disrespectful to Klopp in assuming how easy it is. It’s not easy.

“I’m intrigued how it’s going to work, but I think Amorim is the right man to go for from the list that’s available now.

“But I wouldn’t swap him for Ten Hag. I wouldn’t swap Ten Hag for anyone at the moment.

“I think the players need to go first and I think any project should get three years at least, and he’s only had two, so I’d stick with what we’ve got.”