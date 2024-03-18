Xabi Alonso is a contender to be the new Liverpool manager, while inset, Fabrizio Romano has had his say

Liverpool could be forced to pursue their second choice to become their new manager this summer after new doubts arose over Xabi Alonso and with Fabrizio Romano providing a major update on the saga.

The Reds are now only pushing to win three trophies this summer as part of the Jurgen Klopp farewell tour after Sunday’s dramatic 4-3 defeat to Manchester United after extra-time in an epic FA Cup quarter-final tie at Old Trafford. Having led 3-2 at half-time during the additinal 30 minutes, goals by Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo – the latter who was then sent off – turned the tie on its head and allowed the Red Devils to march into the semi-finals at Liverpool‘s expense.

That now means that Klopp, who is due to leave as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, has been denied a last-ever trip to Wembley with his beloved Reds as the countdown on his final three months in charge begins.

However, with all still to play for in both the Premier League and the Europa League, the German could still sign off on a huge high and with a chance to win more major trophies to add to the seven he has already claimed, this last season under Klopp could yet prove to be the best yet.

Behind the scenes, work is continuing at a rapid pace at landing on Klopp’s successor.

With that hunt now in the hands of recently-appointed CEO of football, Michael Edwards, he is putting his time and energies into landing on both Klopp’s heir and, first of all, a new sporting director.

However, it is the chase for a new manager – and Alonso in particular – which is grabbing much of the attention.

Fabrizio Romano provides big update on Liverpool hunt for Xabi Alonso

The 42-year-old is rated as one of the game’s best young coaches having steered Bayer Leverkusen – cruelly branded ‘Neverkusen’ in their homeland for having never won the Bundesliga – to the top of the table this season. And with a 10-point cushion on 11-time reigning champions Bayern Munich, Alonso is on the brink of creating history in his first senior role.

As a result, the clamour for his services is reaching fever pitch, with Liverpool hell bent on installing their former star as Klopp’s successor this summer.

However, they are far from alone in that quest with Bayern Munich also very much keen and seeking a new coach of their own following the revelation that Thomas Tuchel will depart at the season’s end.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle facing Liverpool, though, is the fact that Alonso himself is in no hurry to decide on his future and, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, Alonso ready to snub the Reds, feeling a position of that magnitude so early in his career, could ultimately prove too big a role to step into.

A classic case of right job, wrong time, if you like.

As a consequence, TEAMtalk also revealed that Liverpool are stepping up their quest into their second-choice option for the job in Ruben Amorim, who is also highly-acclaimed for the work he’s done at Sporting Lisbon.

Now trusted transfer guru Romano has provided an update on the saga and claims Amorim is the one to watch.

Speaking to Caught Offside, the Italian reporter said: “We know many clubs will be busy with hiring new managers over the summer, that Bayern and Liverpool will fight for Xabi Alonso.

“I told you before and I’ll keep repeating it…. Keep an eye on Ruben Amorim, the Sporting manager, because many clubs are looking at him, including in England as he’s appreciated in the Premier League.”

Next Liverpool manager: Players’ choice is revealed

Romano continued: “We already say that he could be another candidate for Liverpool in addition to Xabi Alonso, but we know that Bayern are looking at both of them. Let’s see what’s gonna happen.”

With both coaches seemingly leading the polls over who will be the next manager, reports over the weekend offered an alternative suggestion in the race to succeed Klopp at Anfield.

And according to talkSPORT pair Alan Brazil and Dean Saunders, sections of the Liverpool squad want Klopp’s No 2, Pep Lijnders, to take the reins.

“I am told the players wouldn’t mind the number two, Pep taking over,” Brazil said on talkSPORT.

Co-host Dean Saunders replied: “I heard that as well. At least he [Lijnders] knows what’s going on there. It’s difficult, who do you give that job to? That club is that big?

Former Reds midfielder Graeme Souness, meanwhile, would like to see Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi considered.

“It’s the style of football he’s playing that makes him attractive and I enjoy watching them,” Souness told talkSPORT.

“Graham Potter left them in a very healthy situation. You generally get a football management job because the roof is leaking and there’s problems.

“The Brighton job at that time was a good job to take and I think he’s done well. They’ve hit the wall a bit but does that warrant him getting one of the elite jobs? I’m not so sure.

“You look at Liverpool at the end of the season and you get that job, what a dream job that is. Will he be in the frame? Yeah, because of the brand of football he plays, that will be attractive to people.”