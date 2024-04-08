Ruben Amorim is the leading contender to be the next Liverpool manager

FSG have been given an enormous lift in their efforts to install Ruben Amorim as the next Liverpool manager amid claims from Fabrizio Romano that a clause in his deal will allow him to leave for much less than initially expected – though the Sporting Lisbon coach is far from the only candidate Liverpool are now focusing on.

The Reds are now firmly ensconced in the final weeks of the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, with the hugely-popular German set to bid an emotional farewell once the current campaign draws to a close. Efforts to sign off his near nine-year reign with the Premier League title did suffer something of a blow on Sunday when Liverpool could only muster a 2-2 draw at Manchester United, to leave Arsenal a point clear at the top.

However, with two trophies to fight for, including the Europa League, the Reds will hope to add at least one more trophy to the impressive seven pieces of silverware Klopp has won during his hugely-memorable time at Anfield.

Behind the scenes, club owners FSG continue to crack on with finding the very best successor for Klopp as Liverpool boss. And with that hunt being led by Michael Edwards, this time in a sparkly new CEO of football role, that focus has very much centred on Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim in recent weeks.

The 39-year-old is reknown as one of the leading young coaches in the game, boasting an unbelievable record with Sporting Lisbon since taking charge back in March 2020, having won 152 of the 215 matches he has been at the helm.

And with a win percentage record of 70.70%, it is easy to see why Liverpool are so keen.

Two new candidates emerge for Liverpool job

However, Amorim is far from the only candidate Liverpool and Edwards are focusing on and a number of other options are also being weighed up in case Amorim, like previous top candidate Xabi Alonso before him, decides that stepping into Klopp’s shoes is too big an ask.

One name, though, that has been seemingly crossed off the list is Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, whom incoming new sporting director Richard Hughes has reportedly deemed too spiky and tempestuous to take on such a prestigious role.

And while the football he plays for Brighton is not in question, his character when things don’t go quite his way means Liverpool are now likely to turn their focus elsewhere.

And according to reports, another Premier League boss who has caught their eye is Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil, who has done a stellar job since stepping into the Molineux hotseat.

Harshly dismissed by Bournemouth at the end of last season, ironically by Hughes, it’s claimed the two men remain on good terms and the chances of a reunion at Anfield cannot be ruled out entirely.

The 40-year-old was recently linked with a move to Manchester United, though not as a successor to Erik ten Hag but as a coach / number two within a potential new set-up, including Gareth Southgate. That move, though, was very quickly ruled out by those in the know in and around Molineux.

However, the Reds are also reportedly taking a strong interest in Bologna’s Brazilian coach Thiago Motta, who has steered the small Serie A side into Champions League contention this season.

The Brazilian has also been tipped as a candidate for Manchester United and Barcelona.

Next Liverpool manager: New low Ruben Amorim exit clause gives belief

For all said and done, though, it appears by widespread accounts that Amorim is indeed now the top candidate to take on the role.

TEAMtalk sources identified him as the top target way back in February having exclusively first broke the news that Alonso was ready to reject the Liverpool job.

Now those chances of landing the Sporting coach have been given a significant lift courtesy of a major update from trusted reporter Romano, who has revealed the cost of luring him to Anfield will be for significantly less than initially expected.

Indeed, that’s because a new tier in Amorim’s exit clause at the Estadio Jose Alvalade has been revealed, giving Liverpool the chance to land him on the cheap.

Per Romano, writing on X, formerly Twitter, he claims it will cost Liverpool just €10m (£8.5m) to buy out Amorim’s deal. The reporter claims his exit clause has three tiers, one set at €30m for rival Portuguese clubs, another set at €20m for clubs from abroad, and a third worth just €10m if an elite club – in which Liverpool are believed to be one of those named – which lets Amorim leave for just €10m.

As a result, Liverpool will now reportedly firm up those efforts to install the 39-year-old as Klopp’s successor with reports claiming an agreement could be reached within days.

However, with both Sporting and Liverpool chasing domestic titles, any decision will not be made public until all domestic football this season has drawn to a close.

