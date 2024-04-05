Next Liverpool manager: Ruben Amorim alternative becomes concrete possibility as agent talks up Anfield chances

Ruben Amorim is not the only thriving manager Liverpool are looking at to replace Jurgen Klopp, with the agent of Thiago Motta making an intriguing admission about the Anfield hot seat.

This season’s will be Klopp’s last as Liverpool manager, as the German has decided to take a break from the game. His decision to leave Liverpool is a heartbreaking one for the club’s fans, as they have won huge trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup under the 56-year-old’s guidance.

Liverpool chiefs quickly identified Xabi Alonso as a coach who may be able to continue the exceptional work Klopp has done at the club. Alonso is also loved by Liverpool supporters due to his time there as a player.

But the former midfielder has rejected interest from both Liverpool and Bayern Munich as he wants to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for at least another season.

Liverpool have since turned their attention to Amorim, the 39-year-old coach who has revitalised Sporting CP in recent years.

Amorim has also picked up interest from Barcelona, though Liverpool are far more capable of meeting his €15m (£13m) release clause.

Amorim has also been told by a former Portugal star that he will succeed at Liverpool thanks to his Benfica roots, rather than his brilliant Sporting spell.

However, Motta is another manager Liverpool are keeping tabs on. The Bologna boss’ agent, Alessandro Canovi, has revealed his client might receive ‘interesting’ proposals from Liverpool, Bayern and Barca this summer.

Agent hopes Liverpool come in for Serie A coach

“The situation of the big names? The confirmation of Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen has opened up several important candidatures for Liverpool and Bayern Munich. And there’s Barcelona. They are three interesting and very coveted benches right now,” he told reporters in Italy.

The representative added: “At the moment the only fact is that Motta has an expiring contract with Bologna. Will he stay at Bologna? I can’t say, because I have no negotiations with anyone. You can’t talk about things that aren’t in place.”

Canovi is clearly trying to get the attention of Liverpool, Bayern and Barca by declaring that there are no negotiations over a fresh Bologna contract for Motta.

With Motta due to become a free agent at the end of the season, Liverpool could save big money by moving for him over Amorim.

Like Amorim, the 41-year-old is inexperienced when it comes to managing at the very highest level, having taken charge of Genoa and Spezia before landing at Bologna in September 2022.

However, Motta is doing a fantastic job at his current side. Bologna have won 16 of their 30 Serie A games so far this season to put themselves in fourth spot, above major clubs such as Roma, Lazio and Napoli.

Bologna could play in Europe’s elite club competition next season for the first time since the 1960s.

Although, it is unclear whether Motta will stay to lead Bologna in their European return next campaign. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder knows his stock is currently very high and he could therefore push to achieve a dream move.

