Next Liverpool manager: Ruben Amorim breaks silence on replacing Jurgen Klopp with huge hint FSG will love

Ruben Amorim "cannot guarantee" he'll be staying at Sporting beyond this season

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has revealed he “cannot guarantee” he’ll stay amid Liverpool interest, as he admitted he can’t follow the path of Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool’s top target to take the job from Jurgen Klopp – once he announced he’d be leaving at the end of the season – became evident very quickly after that reveal: former Reds man Alonso.

The Bayer Leverkusen manager has a good chance of winning a treble this season, including guiding his side to their first-ever Bundesliga title.

But while he was being courted by Liverpool and Bayern Munich amid his sensational run early on in his management career, he recently announced he’ll be staying with his current club.

As such, the Reds will be forced to move onto other targets, and Sporting man Amorim now looks like the favourite.

His low release clause of just under £13million is suggested to be one reason the Reds could snatch him from the Portuguese club.

Amorim has previously suggested not winning any titles with the side will mean he leaves of his own accord. Sporting are currently just a point clear of Benfica in this season’s Liga Portugal.

But the manager will have further piqued Liverpool’s interest with his latest reveal.

Amorim won’t ‘guarantee’ he’ll stay

Indeed, he’s refused to guarantee he’ll be at the club next season, suggesting he can’t yet make the decision that Alonso did in turning down the Reds.

“I cannot guarantee that I will stay at Sporting next season,” he told media.

“I can’t say that like Xabi Alonso did.

“We have time to discuss my future, we will do that at the right time. Now focus on winning titles and then we will see what happens.”

With that said, it seems only the title will make Amorim’s mind up on staying.

If he does not guide Sporting to glory, while that will be a disappointment for him, he might then be offered the Liverpool job.

That is, of course, if the Merseysiders don’t decide he’s not worthy of taking over from Klopp after failing to secure honours in Portugal.

In any case, it seems we may have to wait until the end of the season to see if Amorim is prepared to leave Sporting, though it’s unclear if Liverpool will want to have their next boss in place before then.

