Next Liverpool manager: Ruben Amorim ‘ready’ to start glorious new era as incredible rise to top analysed

Ruben Amorim is ‘ready’ to succeed Jurgen Klopp and help Liverpool win more silverware from next season, with one pundit weighing in on the managerial talk.

After Klopp announced his shock decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season, Liverpool were linked with managers such as Xabi Alonso, Amorim, Ange Postecoglou, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank. The Reds soon entered preliminary discussions with Alonso’s agent to see if he would be open to returning to Merseyside.

But the former Liverpool midfielder rejected that opportunity as he wants to continue the excellent job he has done at Bayer Leverkusen, who lifted their first ever Bundesliga title on Sunday.

Following news of Alonso’s rejection, Liverpool chiefs turned their attention to Amorim. The 39-year-old helped end Sporting CP’s 19-year wait for a Portuguese title in the 2020-21 season, and he could repeat that achievement this campaign.

Sporting are also through to the Taca de Portugal (Portuguese Cup) final, which is likely to be Amorim’s final game in charge.

Amorim has been tipped to follow in Jose Mourinho’s footsteps by shining in Portugal before arriving in the Premier League and making a huge impact.

Chelsea were also interested in the former Benfica midfielder, though Liverpool have stolen a march on them by verbally agreeing a three-year deal with Amorim. Although, the manager does not want to speak about his future until Sporting’s season is complete.

Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha, who previously worked at Rangers and is now in charge of Red Bull Bragantino, has now given his verdict on Amorim replacing Klopp.

Ruben Amorim age concerns shut down

He said (via the Brazilian press): “Ruben Amorim is ready for Liverpool and I don’t think he’s too young. He has maturity, footballing experience, knowledge and preparation.”

Caixinha went on to discuss Amorim’s rare route to the top, as he won the Portuguese title before even completing his UEFA Pro License course.

“There’s been a lot of talk about his preparation, because he didn’t have a Pro Licence and he was on the bench,” Caixinha added.

“He was, if I’m not mistaken, the only national champion to then finish the UEFA Pro course [afterwards] and, as far as I know, he did it with the same humility and naturalness.

“He had already completed a postgraduate course. He’s a person who wants to graduate and believes in what he does.

“He’s very proud, incisive, but he knows that the path is there and it’s for him, and that everyone has to follow it.”

Amorim retired at Benfica in April 2017 and a year later he had a short spell in charge of Casa Pia. The tactician then worked as Braga’s B team coach before gaining promotion their senior role in December 2019.

But just 13 matches later, Sporting came calling, and the rest is history. To ensure that the post-Klopp era is successful, Amorim wants to sign several Sporting stars including defender Goncalo Inacio.

