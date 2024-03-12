Liverpool are ‘calm and relaxed’ in the race to make Xabi Alonso their new manager with a journalist claiming FSG remain “very confident” in their pursuit and in the wake of a “not that easy” admission from fellow suitors Bayern Munich.

The Merseysiders are now entering the final few months of the Jurgen Klopp era and hope to bring the curtain down on his reign with a bang. Having won seven major trophies already over his near nine-year tenure, the German can still add three more pieces of silverware to his haul this season with Liverpool very much in the mix for glory in the FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League.

Indeed, the Europa League is the only major trophy to have evaded him as Reds boss so far and, with the final due to be staged in Dublin on Wednesday May 22, it would be a fitting finale and potentially a major party to see out his Anfield spell.

There is plenty of football to be played though before then and, as is tradition, Liverpool will be taking it one step at a time in their pursuit of an unprecendented quadruple.

Behind the scenes, Liverpool are working hard on appointing the man they feel is best placed to continue the dynasty Klopp has built at Anfield.

And with a number of quality options presenting themselves to FSG, the Reds are widely reported to have made Alonso their number one choice for the upcoming vacancy.

Persuading the 42-year-old to quit Bayer Leverkusen though will be no easy feat.

Bayern Munich made big admission over Xabi Alonso pursuit

His side are currently 10 points at the top of the Bundesliga and have a great chance of winning the first league crown in their 120-year existence.

There is also strong interest in his services from Bayern Munich – the team that Alonso is threatening to dislodge as 11-time Bundesliga champions this season – whom themselves are seeking a new coach in the summer after confirming the exit of Thomas Tuchel.

TEAMtalk also broke the news that Alonso has serious reservations about moving to Anfield so soon in his relatively-fledgling managerial career, leaving FSG to consider a number of other options, with Ruben Amorim among those also under consideration.

However, Bayern Munich appear to have taken a step back in the race for Alonso, with their sporting director Max Eberl insisting they are yet to make contact with the 42-year-old and having also suggested luring him to the Allianz Arena is not going to be easy.

On Bayern’s hunt for a new coach, Eberl told Sky Deutschland: “Of course we want the new coach to be chosen as quickly as possible, but it has to be right, there won’t be a quick fix.

“We have a list of priorities that we want to work through. But we still have one more season with Thomas Tuchel. We want to finish in the best possible way. That’s why I’ve often spoken about the balancing act and that’s what we have to do.

“It’s not my place to talk about other coaches. We have to keep our jobs and find out who is the right one.

“Then we have to see what it can cost and whether we can afford it. There are many facets that play a role when looking for a coach.

“We haven’t spoken to anyone yet. It will always be respectful because one or two candidates have another club, so it’s not that easy.”

Next Liverpool manager: FSG confident in chase for top target

Regardless of Bayern Munich’s prospects of landing on Alonso, Liverpool remain confident of landing on their top target and Tuesday’s news that Michael Edwards has agreed on a return to Anfield will only enhance their chances.

And with TEAMtalk learning that the offer of a three-year deal is on the table to Alonso should he want it, journalist Ben Jacobs insists the Reds remain both calm and confident of landing their man.

Speaking to Givemesport, Jacobs insists though that the Spaniard will not be rushed into making a decision on his future.

“Alonso is not going to make any quick decisions. He is going to listen to any options and then decide if he wants to leave now or stay at Leverkusen,” the former CBS journalist said.

“Obviously, if he stays at Leverkusen, he might have the opportunity to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid in 2025 as well. When Alonso knows that three of his former clubs are interested in him, to some degree, he is not going to be pushed by any one club into making a decision on anything other than his timescale.

“That is why, regardless of how quick Bayern may be trying to move, it won’t make the blindest bit of difference to Liverpool. If they choose to approach Alonso, Liverpool won’t feel pressured to do that any sooner just because Bayern are there.

“Liverpool have always been aware that Bayern will be one of the names that are also chasing after Alonso, so I expect Liverpool to be very calm and discreet about the situation.

“I’m sure they will also be very confident in their own pitch for whichever manager they choose to make the number one choice.”

Alonso is contracted to Leverkusen until 2026 and has a 65.75% win rate with the Bundesliga side.

