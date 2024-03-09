Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is widely regarded as the leading candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp

The chances of Liverpool appointing Xabi Alonso as Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield heir this summer have suffered a fairly-significant blow after a former Bayer Leverkusen chief suggested the Spaniard is holding out for another top job instead.

It’s now a little over three months until Klopp takes his emotional final bow as Liverpool manager after close to nine glorious years under the German’s control. Having led the club to seven major honours – and with three more still up for grabs this season – the 56-year-old will bid farewell to Merseyside as one of the greatest and most charismatic managers in the club’s history.

While FSG do not want to distract Klopp or the Liverpool squad from their quadruple trophy hunt this season, plenty of talking is being done behind the scenes to ensure the Merseysiders land upon the best possible successor to Klopp.

And the name very firmly on everyone’s lips is Alonso, with Klopp himself seemingly anointing him as his successor and using his latest press conference to try and eliminate fears that anyone stepping into his shoes faces a near-impossible task.

Nonetheless, TEAMtalk sources understand Alonso is reticent about revealing his intentions beyond the end of the season, while the 42-year-old Spaniard somewhat concerned by the task of replacing such an iconic manager at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

To that end, Alonso is happy and settled with current side Bayer Leverkusen, who are currently riding high at the top of the Bundesliga and well placed to claim a maiden league crown for the first time in their 120-year history.

Furthermore, competition in Alonso’s services is strong, with Bayern Munich also making a beeline for his signature as they prepare for life after Thomas Tuchel.

Alonso tipped to snub Liverpool and Bayern and hold out for another job

However, Alonso is now being backed to snub BOTH Liverpool and Bayern this summer and stay put at the BayArena.

Furthermore, he’s also being advised by former Leverkusen sporting director Reiner Calmund to hold out for the opportunty to manage another of his former clubs in Real Madrid, amid claims Carlo Ancelotti could stay for one more year and may choose to step down in summer 2025.

“I firmly believe Alonso will be the coach of Leverkusen next season,” Calmund said, as per AS.

“As a player he won everything, including the Champions League at Real Madrid. Ancelotti has extended his contract, so at the moment there’s no danger.

“If I was Alonso’s agent, I wouldn’t advise him to go to Liverpool as Klopp’s successor. I would recommend he stays in Leverkusen for one or two more years and then perhaps replace Ancelotti.”

Those comments follow similar comments made by former Reds manager Rafa Benitez, who knows Alonso better than most and having coached the player himself during their time together at Anfield.

And he too is wary of placing too much expectations on Alonso’s shoulders, stating: “He’s a big name, good professional, good lad, clever, doing really well so I understand why [Alonso is being linked with Liverpool]. [But] imagine Steven Gerrard was around and doing well.

“Then it would be: ‘Gerrard! ‘ With social media everything is going too fast so that people don’t see the big picture!”

One of Alonso’s current players, Alex Grimaldo, however, thinks whoever lands on the Spaniard is getting themselves a “special” manager.

“Xabi Alonso is special. He’s going to mark an era as a manager,” he said in a YouTube interview with Fabrizio Romano.

