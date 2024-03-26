Liverpool have been given a significant lift in their quest to appoint Xabi Alonso as the heir to Jurgen Klopp after promiment broadcaster Richard Keys claimed the Spaniard has given the green light to the move – though an update on the situation from Fabrizio Romano perhaps tempers that belief.

The Merseysiders are now less than three months away from waving a tearful farewell to legendary boss Klopp, who will walk away from Anfield for a much needed rest after close to nine, intense and exciting years at the Liverpool helm. His last match in charge, however, is still to be determined and will either come at home to Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday May 19, or three days later, in the Dublin-staged Europa League final on Wednesday May 22.

The Reds would, understandably, love to bid farewell to their charismatic German coach with a big party in the nearest capital city to Anfield in what would prove a fitting farewell to Klopp’s Anfield reign.

And while emotions are sure to get the better of many Liverpool fans, behind the scenes the club cannot afford to get too emotional and are well into the process of identifying – and hopefully appointing – his successor.

That task is being put in the very capable hands of the returning Michael Edwards, who is back at Anfield but this time with the more senior role of CEO of football.

Having landed on a new sporting director first up in Richard Hughes, the focus is now very much centred on landing Klopp’s heir – with former Anfield icon Alonso firmly in their sights.

However, persuading him to quit Bayer Leverkusen will far from a straightforward task.

Richard Keys says Xabi Alonso says yes to becoming next Liverpool boss

Indeed, TEAMtalk has revealed Alonso’s trepidation at stepping into Klopp’s very sizeable shoes at Anfield, while Bayern Munich are also very much hot on his heels and remain hopeful of persuading him to move across Germany to the Allianz Arena.

There is also the small matter that, after assembling a squad of players whom are unbeaten across 38 matches in all competitions this season, the 42-year-old will be loathe to leave a Leverkusen side who are very much strong favourites to win a first Bundesliga crown in their history.

However, we also understand that Edwards has put before Alonso’s people the offer of a three-year deal to become the next Liverpool manager and, in light of those claims, promiment broadcaster Richard Keys has now revealed that Alonso has said yes to taking the job.

That said, the beIN Sport anchor also claims that sealing a deal is another matter altogether.

“As I always say when I share news like this – these big deals can always go wrong,” Keys wrote on his blog. “There’s a lot to go wrong when they’re blue riband, whether it’s a player or coach/manager involved, but my information is that Alonso has decided on Liverpool.

“If I’m a Liverpool fan – that excites me.”

Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky is also bracing himself for Alonso’s departure.

“That’s our wish and dream, for him to stay, but no-one would be angry or argue if he wins the Bundesliga and decides to go another route,” said Finland keeper Hradecky.

“We see on a daily basis that he loves to be in Leverkusen. He enjoys Dusseldorf where he lives. From another point of view: How can you make it better than this season?”

Next Liverpool manager: Fabrizio Romano divulges Liverpool obsession

Hradecky continued: “There’s a lot to ponder but he’s enough of a gentleman to make the right decision and only he knows what’s best for him.

“But the atmosphere he’s brought in Leverkusen, we didn’t have it before. I think it comes from the way he has experienced football.

“In Madrid, Liverpool – that’s the level we strive for every day. It was here when he came but it’s up here right now. The hype is definitely justified.

“It’s the best Leverkusen team I’ve experienced. We have 18, 19, 20 players – and it doesn’t matter who plays. There are a lot of different tactics. There’s a lot to take in from the opponents’ perspective. It’s hellishly difficult to play against us.”

Liverpool do have two other options if their move for Alonso fails with Roberto De Zerbi and, principly, Ruben Amorim also on Edwards’ wanted list.

However, their number one focus undoubtedly remains Alonso and trusted journalist Romano has underlined just how determined they are to land him, though admits his appointment will be far from easy.

“At the moment Xabi Alonso’s only focus, despite links with Liverpool and Bayern Munich, is on winning three titles with Bayer Leverkusen,” he began in his column for CaughtOffside.

“Earlier in the season, Alonso started to consider some possibilities, and there were enquiries to see his contract situation at Leverkusen, but for now his only focus is on finishing this season strongly.”

‘Situation around Liverpool target has radically changed’

Romano admits Liverpool will not have it easy landing their man despite a strong obession with getting it done.

Explaining how Leverkusen’s stance on Alonso’s exit has changed over the intervening months, Romano added: “In around December, the situation changed completely and Leverkusen understood that they had a real chance of winning the Bundesliga, and so Alonso is only focused on that. They are now the favourites, and they will also be looking at the Europa League as well, then after that we’ll see about his future.

“I don’t think it’s going to be easy to hear anything concrete in March or April.

“Also Alonso is under contract with Leverkusen and there is no specific clause for this summer, so it means clubs have to go there and negotiate and no one wants to distract them in this moment.”

Discussing how and why a move could happen, Romano concluded: “I’m sure Liverpool and Bayern are obsessed with Alonso and want to present their projects to him, but it’s really too early to know what he’s going to decide.

“I think it will depend on when they win the Bundesliga and how things go for them in the Europa League as well.”

Alonso has taken charge of Leverkusen in 75 matches since his appointment in October 2022, winning 50 of them, giving him a 66.67 win percentage.

