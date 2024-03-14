New Liverpool CEO of football Michael Edwards is pushing hard to appoint Xabi Alonso as new manager in succession to Jurgen Klopp, but does have two alternatives in mind for the Spaniard and amid claims a first signing of the summer has been identified at Anfield.

The Reds are gearing up for the final throes of the Klopp era at Anfield and hope to bring the curtain down on his reign in triumphant style. Having already netted seven major honours throughout his time at Liverpool, the club are pushing hard to win an unprecedented quadruple in what would be an incredible final season.

Having already bagged the Carabao Cup, Liverpool are very much in the Premier League title mix and are also through to the FA Cup quarter-finals, where a mammoth showdown with Manchester United awaits on Sunday.

In addition, the only trophy to have eluded Klopp so far at Anfield – the Europa League – is entering the business stages too, with Liverpool on Thursday night hoping to book their place in the quarter-finals and having a comfortable 5-1 victory over Sparta Prague from the first leg of their last-16 tie.

However, behind the scenes, FSG have been getting their house in order and preparing themselves for life after their charismatic manager. Step one of that procedure has been successfully wrapped up in securing the return to the club of former sporting director Edwards, who this take takes on the more senior role of CEO of football.

Next to follow will be arrival of a new sporting director, primarily to succeed Jorg Schmadtke, but in the long run a figure who can continue the excellent work done by Edwards himself.

Next Liverpool manager: Xabi Alonso top choice; two alternatives named

The role of sporting director is widely expected to go to Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes, who has done admirable work on the south coast in establishing the Cherries as a Premier League side.

And between them all, their next and most important task will be the hiring of a new manager, with Alonso very much their number one choice.

Luring the 42-year-old back to Anfield will not be easy, owing to the work he is currently doing with Bayer Leverkusen and with the added fact that Bayern Munich are also keen on his services too.

However, with TEAMtalk learning the offer of a three-year deal has been put on the table for the Spaniard, it was revealed on Wednesday the secret advantage Liverpool have in the race to secure Alonso’s appointment.

Like any run club, though, Liverpool do have a Plan B and a Plan C option in place should their push for Alonso ultimately end in failure.

And according to journalist Dean Jones, Edwards is pushing hard to land their top target, but is very much keeping other irons in the fire.

“We will have to see what the actual reach is of Edwards’ new role but this will extend further than just making appointments,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“He has been looking for a role that could test him to the limit and that will mean working for Liverpool on a global level rather than just specifically in and around the club day-to-day, that’s the impression I get.”

First Liverpool signing of Alonso era identified

On the hunt for a new manager, Jones continued: “The big job facing Liverpool is to get a new manager sorted and that becomes the priority now. Yes it is important to have news on Edwards and Hughes but the guy that truly defines a football team and the success is the manager.

“I’m told Edwards is on board with the idea of appointing Alonso and that will be the initial objective. But he’s not the only name that has been talked about and so the likes of [Ruben] Amorim and [Julen] Nagelsmann are still in the picture here I think.”

In the meantime, work is also going on behind the scenes over the shape and identity of Liverpool’s squad next season.

The Reds are expected to prioritise a new centre-half amid doubts over Joel Matip’s long-term future and to provide quality cover and competition for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

However, they are also looking at a new attacker too and reports in Germany claim they are hot on the heels of Hoffenheim forward Max Beier.

The 21-year-old has netted 12 times this season, including successive braces in his last two outings, and is one of the hottes properties in the Bundesliga.

According to SportBILD, Liverpool have the best chance of landing the €35m (£29.3) rated attacker this summer; a link which is fortified by the fact that Alonso is also a massive fan of his.

Indeed, it’s been suggested that the Reds could push to make the Germany U21 international their first signing of the Alonso era, having also kept a close watch on the player since last summer and after he was recommended to Klopp by scouts representing Liverpool.

But it is the potential connection of Alonso to Anfield that will perhaps give the Reds an added incentive to sign the player with the Spaniard reportedly very much an admirer of Beier.

