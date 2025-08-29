Newcastle ‘inform’ Liverpool Alexander Isak transfer ON after major breakthrough – NEW bid TODAY

Liverpool are planning to make a new bid for Alexander Isak ‘in the coming hours’ after Newcastle United ‘informed’ the Reds that they are now willing to sell the striker, according to a source, who has also revealed how much Richard Hughes is ready to pay to bring the striker to Anfield.

The Swedish striker has been making the headlines for much of the summer transfer window, especially after TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively first broke the news on July 24 that Isak has told Newcastle that he wants to join Liverpool.

Liverpool subsequently made a bid of £110million (€127m, $149m) plus add-ons for Isak that was rejected by Newcastle, although that did not stop the defending Premier League champions from agreeing on personal terms with the Sweden international striker.

Isak went public with his desire to leave Newcastle last week and accused the Premier League club of breaking promises.

Although the Magpies subsequently publicly made it clear that they will not sell the striker, TEAMtalk understands that last season’s Carabao Cup winners privately value him at £150m (€173m, $203m).

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on August 22 that Liverpool are ready to make a new and improved bid of £130m (€150m, $176m) for Isak and are waiting for Newcastle to line up a replacement before doing so.

That replacement has now been found, with Newcastle striking an agreement with VfB Stuttgart for Nick Woltemade.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool are planning to make a bid of £130m (€150m, $176m) for Isak imminently.

The Sky Sport Switzerland journalist has reported that Newcastle have ‘informed’ Camp’s camp and Liverpool that a transfer is now possible.

Tavolieri wrote on X at 12:12am on August 29: “Liverpool are expected to submit a £130M bid to Newcastle United in the coming hours.

“NUFC, with Eddie Howe’s approval, have informed both Isak’s camp and the Reds’ board that a deal could be reached now that a replacement, Nick Woltemade, has been secured. #LFC”

Nick Woltemade is Alexander Isak replacement

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle are on the hunt for two strikers, with manager Eddie Howe planning to use two upfront.

Newcastle want a striker to replace the departed Callum Wilson and a frontman to potentially take the spot of Isak.

Tavolieri is not the only journalist who has claimed that Woltemade is Isak’s replacement.

TBR reporter Graeme Bailey and Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie have made the same claim, and so has reliable transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

According to TBR, Woltemade is seen as Isak’s ‘replacement’, with Bailey adding: “Newcastle can hardly hide their excitement, internally they are over-the-moon, I am told.

“They approached him earlier in the summer, but they were told he was focused on Bayern.

“Once it emerged the Bayern deal could not be done, others became aware and Newcastle have made their move.

“He was quick to confirm his desire, and that impressed Newcastle and Eddie Howe.”

🚨 🛩️ Nick Woltemade flying to Newcastle tonight to sign a club-record £65m deal with Newcastle.

🇩🇪 🔝 #NUFC have fended off competition from Bayern Munich for the 6ft6in striker, who had multiple offers turned down for him this summer.

🇸🇪 This will likely see Alexander Isak… https://t.co/g54uy2z26u — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 28, 2025

🚨 Newcastle view Nick Woltemade as an Alexander Isak replacement. And they could still move for Yoane Wissa, who is seen as a Callum Wilson replacement. Wolves not expecting Jørgen Strand Larsen to depart.#LFC prepared to bid for Isak, but no plans to go close to £150m.🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/9JtbSUAJvD — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 28, 2025

