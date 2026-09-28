Man City FFP: Gabriel Agbonlahor tells Liverpool to raid Etihad Stadium for TWO ‘perfect’ stars after guilty verdict

Gabriel Agbonlahor has named the two Manchester City stars that Liverpool should try to bring to Anfield, including Nico O’Reilly, should the Cityzens get relegated from the Premier League because of FFP breaches.

Last Friday, The Athletic dropped the bombshell news that Man City have been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League relating to FFP breaches.

Neither the Premier League nor Man City have confirmed the verdict of the independent commission, although Cityzens chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak did publish a statement on the club’s official website, urging the Etihad Stadium faithful to be calm and ignore the outside noise.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man City are planning to appeal against the verdict.

Should that appeal prove to be unsuccessful, then Man City will face a huge punishment, which could include being thrown out of the Premier League.

Should Man City get relegated to the lower leagues of English football, then, according to former Aston Villa striker and talkSPORT pundit Agbonlahor, Liverpool should raid the Cityzens for left-back O’Reilly and winger Antoine Semenyo.

Agbonlahor has noted the problems that Liverpool are facing at left-back, with Milos Kerkez not having a great season and Kostas Tsimikas just a back-up.

Liverpool wanted to sign winger Semenyo before Man City snapped up the Ghana international from Bournemouth in January 2026.

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Liverpool urged to sign Nico O’Reilly and Antoine Semenyo

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (9:25am, September 28): “Nico O’Reilly – I would say Liverpool.

“They are dying for a left-back.

“Tsimikas is their second choice, Kerkez hasn’t been at their level.

“I think that would be a great move.”

Agbonlahor added: “I am going Semenyo to Liverpool.

“Liverpool, he walks into their side on the left-hand side or right-hand side.

“He is the perfect player for Liverpool.”

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