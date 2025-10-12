Liverpool in ‘positive dialogue’ with €55m sensation but he’s ‘hoping Real Madrid will come knocking’

Liverpool may have held positive talks over bringing Nico Schlotterbeck to Anfield, but a German source has revealed the Borussia Dortmund defender wants to join Real Madrid instead, as his comments on his future come to light.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid are on the hunt for a new centre-back in 2026. While Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at the defending Premier League champions at the end of the season, Los Blancos are unlikely to renew the deals of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba when they expire in the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid’s interest in Konate has been well-documented, with Los Blancos also keen on Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano.

Liverpool, too, are keen on Guehi and Upamecano, who are out of contract at Palace and Bayern, respectively, at the end of the season.

Another defender has now emerged on the radar of both Liverpool and Madrid, with the two clubs taking a shine to Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund.

Schlotterbeck is one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga and is also a regular for Germany.

According to DaveOKop, a Liverpool-centric news outlet, Liverpool have ‘a serious interest’ in Schlotterbeck.

The Premier League club have held talks with the representatives of the Germany international centre-back, with the report adding that ‘dialogue has been positive’.

This follows a report in E-Noticies that claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ‘already contacted Nico Schlotterbeck’s entourage and Borussia Dortmund’ and is ‘willing to pay’ €55million (£48m, $64m) for the 25-year-old defender.

German journalist Christian Falk has brought an update on the situation, claiming that although Bayern Munich are also interested in Schlotterbeck, the defender is hoping for a move to Real Madrid instead.

READ NEXT 🔴 Liverpool ‘eager’ for ‘generational change’ as Real Madrid ruled OUT of signing PERFECT Mo Salah successor – ‘practically nil’

Nico Schlotterbeck ‘hoping’ for Real Madrid transfer

Falk wrote on CF Bayern Insider: “It is TRUE: Nico Schlotterbeck is a target for FC Bayern.

“In 2022, Bayern Munich were knocking on the Germany international’s door, but this time, he had already promised Borussia Dortmund that he would sign for them. Dortmund bought him for €20m.

“He’s since developed and enjoyed a great education in North Rhine-Westphalia, and now he’s very important for the German national team.

“Dortmund have a new contract offer for Schlotterbeck, but the 25-year-old doesn’t think it’s high enough.

“We heard BVB offered a contract until 2030, so he could earn €2.5m more than he currently does; all in all, he could earn €8m a year.

“Regardless, Nico Schlotterbeck, whose current terms expire in the summer of 2027, thinks he can earn more.

“This is because one of his teammates, Niklas Süle, who was a free agent from Bayern to Dortmund, is earning €14m a year.

“So, if you’re in this position, as one of the most important players in the team, and a colleague in the defence is earning so much, he could reasonably ask for more.

“With that in mind, Schlotterbeck is keeping an eye on opportunities. Bayern could be one if Upamecano doesn’t sign a new contract and Guehi isn’t on the market.

“He’s also hoping that Real Madrid will come knocking, given the La Liga giants are looking for free agent defensive signings next summer.”

Schlotterbeck is under contract at Dortmund until 2027, and while he will not be a free agent next summer, given his quality and impressive performances, he will be of the belief that Madrid would be willing to pay for him if they are unable to sign Guehi, Konate or Upamecano.

However, Madrid are keen on a free transfer next summer, and it is unlikely that they will not be able to get Guehi, Konate or Upamecano.

Schlotterbeck has been coy about his future and said on September 30 ahead of Dortmund’s Champions League game against Athletic Bilbao: “Today is actually the wrong time to talk about it because it’s the Champions League.

“But I already said recently: ‘I feel good’. We put the talks on the back burner regarding the injury because I wanted to focus on myself first – and give myself some time.

“But of course, the appreciation on both sides is very high. But it won’t be so early that I extend my contract.

“We’ll have talks now. I’ll sit down with Sebastian Kehl, make a plan, and then we’ll see what comes of it.”

Latest Liverpool news: Bayern Munich formal approach, forward chase

Schlotterbeck is not the only Bundesliga defender that Slot and Hughes are keen on, with Liverpool also keen on an RB Leipzig centre-back.

Liverpool are also leading the race to sign a forward who has been on fire in the Premier League this season, but it is hard to envisage his club selling him in the January transfer window.

And finally, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Liverpool will make a formal approach for a Bayern Munich star in the January transfer window, if he has not agreed on a new deal by then.

POLL: Who has been Liverpool’s best signing from the Bundesliga in the past 10 years?