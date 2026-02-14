Liverpool learn of stunning £18m price drop to sign 6ft 3in monster

Liverpool have been told they can sign Nico Schlotterbeck at an £18million discount, with reports revealing Borussia Dortmund’s chances of keeping the star and which club is leading the race.

Schlotterbeck is a 26-year-old centre-back who spent time at the likes of Freiburg and Union Berlin before joining Dortmund for €20m in July 2022. The defender has gone on to make 150 appearances for Dortmund, chipping in with nine goals and 18 assists.

Schlotterbeck has become one of the Bundesliga’s standout centre-backs. He is an elite ball-playing defender who stands at 6ft 3in tall, allowing him to dominate aerially in both boxes.

Schlotterbeck is preparing to leave BVB this summer as his current contract expires in June 2027 and he is refusing to sign an extension.

Recent reports suggested it will take a €70m (£61m / $83m) bid to sign the Germany international, but that price has seemingly dropped.

According to an update from German outlet Bild, Schlotterbeck can actually be snared for a far more appealing price of €50m (£43m / $59m).

Dortmund are open to cashing in at the end of the season as they do not want to risk Schlotterbeck leaving on a free transfer in 2027.

Liverpool are firmly in the race for Schlotterbeck, though Bild add that Real Madrid are in pole position.

It emerged earlier this week that Dortmund have ‘given up’ in their attempts to keep the player. They have had numerous approaches to extend his contract knocked back.

The Spanish press claimed in January that Liverpool have taken centre stage for Schlotterbeck, but Madrid have since reignited their interest.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on December 8 that Liverpool have begun initial talks with Schlotterbeck’s agents about a possible move.

Even if Ibrahima Konate stays at Anfield, Schlotterbeck could be a great option to succeed from club captain Virgil van Dijk in the long run.

Schlotterbeck could form a strong defensive partnership with Konate, with competition also emerging from Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni.

Meanwhile, we can reveal Mohamed Salah is ‘increasingly expected’ to leave Liverpool in the summer, with the Saudis stepping up ‘discussions’.

The Reds remain determined to keep Konate despite Madrid having returned to the negotiating table for him.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has changed his tune on the Frenchman in an interesting turn of events.