Liverpool given spectacular German signing on a plate after Anfield chosen – ‘now confirmed’

Liverpool have been chosen as one of just three clubs who can activate an incredibly modest release clause inserted in the contract of one of the Bundesliga’s best players, and the clause can be activated THIS SUMMER.

Liverpool are waving goodbye to two of their greats in the summer, with Andy Robertson (free agent) and Mohamed Salah (free transfer) both departing.

The Reds are slowly but surely moving on from the superstars that defined the Jurgen Klopp era, and before long, a conversation will be had about Virgil van Dijk too.

There are no suggestions the Dutchman is a candidate to leave the club this summer. He’s contracted to Liverpool until the end of next season, and while he’s been a little below his exemplary best this year he’s arguably been Liverpool’s best or second best player, depending on where you position Dominik Szoboszlai.

Nevertheless, Liverpool are always a club with one eye on the future and in the FSG era, they’ve often signed successors to players before the player being replaced has actually left the building.

In Van Dijk’s case, Liverpool now have the stunning opportunity to land the Dutchman’s long-term successor in the form of Nico Schlotterbeck.

Borussia Dortmund fans were overjoyed a few days ago when their club announced Schlotterbeck, 26, had signed a new and improved contract running until 2031.

At least in the beginning, that appeared to put links with a summer move to Liverpool or Real Madrid to bed.

But according to multiple reports coming out of Germany, the transfer saga has only just begun.

Both Sky Germany and BILD confirmed a release clause worth between €50m-€60m / £43.4m-£52.1m has been inserted into Schlotterbeck’s terms.

Those figures look incredibly modest for a left-footed centre-back who has been named in three of the last four Bundesliga teams of the season.

But the real eye-opener comes in the form of claims there are only three clubs who have been selected as being eligible to trigger that clause.

Liverpool are one, Real Madrid are another, and as yet, the third is unknown. Sky Germany declared it is ‘now confirmed’ the Reds are one of the three.

The clause is not valid for the entire summer window, with both reports indicating it expires at some stage in July, believed to be around the time of the World Cup final (July 19).

As such, if Schlotterbeck is to be on the move so soon after signing a new contract with Dortmund, expect it to happen nice and early in the summer window.

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