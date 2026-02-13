Liverpool to trigger elite forward’s £83m exit clause amid ‘guarantee’ over £87m alternative

Liverpool are one of two Premier League clubs planning to meet the release clause of Spain star Nico Williams, a report has claimed, while a journalist has also provided an update on a second winger target.

Williams came close to joining Barcelona last summer, as the two parties agreed a six-year contract ahead of a €58million (£50.5m / $69m) transfer. However, Williams changed his mind at the last minute, instead deciding to pen an incredible 10-year deal with Athletic Club.

Despite being less than 12 months into that contract, there is already unrest in Bilbao…

Huge Nico Williams to Liverpool claim

Speculation has begun to swirl that Williams could leave Athletic for Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The winger is supposedly frustrated with life at his current club due to injuries and a dip in form this season.

Williams ‘regrets’ his decision to stick with Athletic and is ‘reconsidering his future’, which has put top clubs on alert.

Barcelona will not move for Williams after he broke their agreement last summer, while Real Madrid have once again been linked.

The report claims Liverpool and Spurs ‘would be delighted to sign’ Williams and could ‘pay his release clause in full’. That exit clause stands at €95m (£83m / $113m).

Another factor that could see the 23-year-old secure a transfer is his £170k-a-week wages, which Athletic will not be able to afford if they fail to qualify for Europe. Ernesto Valverde’s side currently sit down in 10th place, 17 points behind the top four.

Interestingly, Williams is not the only top-quality left winger Liverpool are monitoring as they hunt a replacement for Cody Gakpo…

Liverpool could accelerate winger swoop

Liverpool might have to bring forward plans to sign RB Leipzig ace Yan Diomande as other clubs are ‘moving earlier’, as per Anfield journalist David Lynch.

Diomande, who is rated at around €100m (£87m / $119m), has emerged as a dazzling winger target for Liverpool as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah.

When asked about the 19-year-old, Lynch told Anfield Index: “Definitely Diomande is being watched really closely. That’s not to guarantee they will go for him, but he’s definitely on Liverpool’s radar, but he’s on the radar of a lot of clubs.

“I can guarantee that he’s definitely being watched. The wing position is something Liverpool are eyeing now, I’d be surprised if next summer passes without a winger being added. So, he’s on that radar, but it’s kind of up to him now to keep that level going to keep showing he’s ready to make that jump.”

The reporter continued: “A few years ago, you’d say he’s only 19, he’s not got very many games behind him at all, not a big record of production, but Liverpool kind of have to move earlier now because everybody else is moving earlier.

“Previously, I would have said he’s not ready for Liverpool to spend big money on him now, but it’s very hard to predict that these days because the whole kind of approach has changed a little bit and they’re willing to go a little bit earlier.”

Interest in Bournemouth sensation confirmed

Liverpool have joined the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City in tracking Bournemouth hitman Eli Junior Kroupi, sources have confirmed to us.

The striker is only 19 years old but has managed eight goals in 21 appearances during his debut Premier League campaign.

That impressive form has alerted England’s elite clubs, as well as French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

We understand PSG see Kroupi as a ‘fascinating’ long-term option, having already captured Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth last summer.

The Cherries are determined to retain Kroupi this year and are ready to more than double his wages to keep interested clubs at bay.

Bournemouth accept the France U21 star will likely leave in the future if his fine form continues, though they will demand upwards of £80m (€92m / $109m).