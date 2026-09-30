Liverpool on pole to sign Uruguayan wing wizard for stunning fee – Exclusive

Liverpool have emerged as leading contenders to sign Defensor Sporting winger Nicolas Scotti, TEAMtalk understands, with the 16-year-old emerging as one of South America’s most exciting prospects.

The youngster has already broken into his club’s senior side and represented Uruguay at under-17 level, and is touted to become a world-class player if he continues on his current trajectory.

Primarily a right-sided attacker who can operate on either flank, Scotti has drawn attention for his pace, technical ability and composure.

Well-placed sources have said that there is real excitement in Uruguay over his potential and ability.

Liverpool have been the most prominent European club linked with the teenager in recent days, with sources confirming the Premier League side are monitoring his progress closely.

Sources credit Arsenal and Manchester United with tracking Scotti, too, adding two more Premier League clubs to the list of admirers.

Brazilian giants Sao Paulo and Atletico Mineiro have also made enquiries, reflecting the growing reputation of the Defensor academy product. Borussia Dortmund have likewise been mentioned as a side keeping an eye on his development, consistent with the German club’s long-standing interest in South American youth talent.

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Liverpool could sign Uruguayan sensation for cut-price fee

Scotti’s release clause stands at approximately $8million (£6m / €7m), though Defensor Sporting’s financial position could allow for a deal to be struck below that figure. The low price tag represents a potential major coup for whoever wins the race, given Scotti’s potential.

Any move to England would face regulatory hurdles, as FIFA rules prevent overseas players under 18 from joining UK clubs.

A pre-contract arrangement with a European side remains the most realistic possibility, with the player only able to complete a permanent transfer once he turns 18 in November 2027.

For now, Scotti continues to gain first-team experience in Uruguay while featuring for the national youth teams.

Clubs across Europe are clearly positioning themselves early, recognising the potential of a player who has only just begun his senior career.

Whether Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Dortmund or a Brazilian suitor move first remains to be seen, but the interest is already firmly established.

Scotti is only 16 but sources say the day he turns 18 will be an exciting one, and are hopeful he will be one of the most exciting talents in world football by then.

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