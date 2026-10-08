Liverpool playing waiting game for South American attacking gem as heavyweight quartet join race

Liverpool are in the mix to sign a top Uruguay teenager

Nicolás Scotti has moved quickly from youth prospect to a name on European shortlists, including that of Liverpool’s, even if any move abroad is still some way off, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 16-year-old winger, born 2009, is with Defensor Sporting in Uruguay. He made his senior debut in August and has since been used mainly from the bench in the Primera División, including a late appearance in a 1-0 win over Danubio.

Scotti is primarily a right-sided attacker who can operate on either flank, and he has already represented Uruguay at Under-17 and Under-18 level. He was part of the Under-17 side that qualified for the U17 World Cup.

Interest has swiftly followed those appearances on international duty.

Liverpool are monitoring him, with TEAMtalk previously reporting how the Reds have edged ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United, who were also said to be tracking his progress.

In Brazil, São Paulo and Atlético Mineiro have made enquiries. No agreement has been met yet.

Scotti’s contract includes a release clause of about $8million (£6m). Defensor, who depend heavily on player sales, are understood to be open to a fee below that figure if a formal offer arrives.

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English clubs forced to wait on Scotti signing

Even so, English clubs cannot register an overseas player under 18.

Scotti does not turn 18 until November 2027, so the realistic path for a Premier League side is to keep watching, and perhaps agree something in principle, rather than complete a transfer now. Indeed, that practice has become a common practice for elite youngsters outside of Europe.

However, sources have added Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to the list of clubs watching him closely.

If either of the Spanish giants are to make serious moves then that would be a problem for English sides. A move to one of the two Spanish giants would also be very hard to ignore for Scotti.

He comes from a football family: his father, Diego Scotti, is a former player, and his uncle, Andrés Scotti, represented Uruguay.

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