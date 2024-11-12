Nightmare Salah contract update for Liverpool, with worst possible outcome now possible

Liverpool star Mo Salah is out of contract in June 2025

Two top sources have confirmed Liverpool are in discussions with Mohamed Salah over a new contract, though there is a huge chasm between the demands of both parties and a nightmare scenario is now a distinct possibility.

Salah is one of three Liverpool superstars less than two months away from being able to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas sides. The others are Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool’s intention is to iron out new deals with the trio, with respected reporter Paul Joyce confirming talks are ongoing on all three counts.

Writing for The Times on Monday, Joyce stated: “Liverpool are continuing discussions with Alexander-Arnold, as well as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, whose present deals all expire at the end of the season.”

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are not close to forging an agreement with Salah. What’s more, Plettenberg described the two parties as being “far apart” in their respective demands.

“Liverpool and Mohamed Salah’s management are still in talks about a potential new contract beyond 2025,” wrote Plettenberg on X. “However, no agreement has been reached yet, as both parties remain far apart.

And in an even more worrying assessment of the situation for Liverpool, Plettenberg revealed Salah is attracting interest from “top” European clubs and not just Saudi Arabian sides.

As such, the possibility of Salah not only leaving Liverpool for nothing, but also joining a team the Reds could face in the Champions League, for example, is now a distinct possibility.

Plettenberg concluded: “Salah has other top options in both Saudi Arabia and Europe.”

Salah contract latest

The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, provided his take on Salah’s situation on Monday.

While the reporter suggested the Saudi Pro League could await, he also claimed there is “no indication” Salah is ready to give up the opportunity to compete for the game’s top honours in a far stronger league.

Of course, that also coincides with Plettenberg’s suggestion that Salah could leave for another elite team in Europe.

“All parties have remained tight-lipped over the discussions. It’s unclear what’s on the table compared to what Salah wants. His current deal is worth around £350,000 per week plus bonuses,” wrote Pearce.

“If money is the overriding factor then surely the Saudi Pro League awaits. Liverpool wouldn’t be able to compete with those numbers.

“But there’s no indication Salah is ready to turn his back on chasing the biggest prizes as he approaches his 33rd birthday next June. His family are happy and settled in Cheshire.”

Reports in Salah’s native Egypt recent talked up the idea of the winger joining PSG if he leaves Liverpool but is determined to stay in Europe.

