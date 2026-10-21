Eintracht Frankfurt’s 15-year-old sensation Niko Ilicevic has rapidly become one of Europe’s most exciting prospects, with Liverpool among a host of top clubs tracking his progress, TEAMtalk understands.

The attacking midfielder is drawing widespread admiration from scouts and recruitment departments across the continent’s top five leagues, with many regarding him as one of the most exciting talents currently coming through.

A left-footed playmaker capable of operating in several attacking roles, Ilicevic has progressed swiftly through Frankfurt’s academy and has already played up against older age groups.

His technical quality, creativity and composure have stood out in youth competitions, including the UEFA Youth League, while he has also scored regularly for Germany’s under-17 side.

Club officials at Frankfurt have described him as extremely advanced for his age, underlining why his development is being tracked so closely.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle are all tracking Ilicevic. Outside of the Premier League, Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan and Inter Milan have also scouted the youngster.

The sheer breadth of attention reflects a consensus among recruitment teams that Ilicevic possesses the attributes to develop into a top-level player. Scouts have been particularly impressed by his ability to influence games in the final third and his maturity on the ball.

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Eintracht Frankfurt to tie Ilicevic down to professional deal

Frankfurt are well placed to retain control of Ilicevic’s pathway. His existing agreement with the club is due to convert into a professional contract on his 16th birthday in ten days time, running until 2029.

The club have outlined a clear development plan that prioritises gradual exposure to senior football in the Bundesliga rather than an early move abroad.

They view him as one of the standout products of their academy and are determined to provide the environment for his continued growth.

While formal negotiations remain some way off, the volume of scouting activity already under way demonstrates how highly the youngster is regarded.

Sources have stated they expect him to be invited to speak to the biggest clubs in the future.

Crucially, though, those same sources are not discounting a move in 2027 should there be an offer Frankfurt cannot refuse.

Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in Ilicevic with the financial firepower to prise him away, so it’ll be interesting to see whether they formalise their interest with an offer.

With a host of Europe’s elite sides tracking Ilicevic, a big move looks inevitable for him in the future.

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