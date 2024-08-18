Liverpool are gearing up for a frantic end to the summer transfer window with the Reds looking to tie up two major signings and with the first of those set to be funded by the surprise sale of long-serving defender Joe Gomez.

The Merseysiders got a new era off to a perfect start on Saturday as goals from Diogo Jota and Mo Salah helped Arne Slot to a 2-0 win at Ipswich in his first official match in charge of Liverpool at Portman Road. Having also claimed some big-name scalps during their pre-season programme too, that has aided belief that the Reds could actually benefit, rather than be handicapped, by the change of manager this summer and following the departure of iconic former boss Jurgen Klopp.

However, a long old season awaits Liverpool, who will compete to win two cups, the Premier League and look to go as deep as possible on their return to the Champions League this season.

And having failed to add any new signings to their squad so far, there is a fear that Liverpool may not quite last the course on four fronts if their squad remains without any additions before the window shuts on Friday August 30.

Indeed, there are 132 clubs in Europe’s top-seven leagues, with 131 of them – Liverpool being the exception – to have signed new players this summer.

On one hand, the Reds can consider themselves unfortunate not to have added to their squad, with a deal for Martin Zubimendi agreed and with the Reds making clear they were willing to meet the €60m release clause in his Real Sociedad contract, only for the player to then change his mind over a move and stay where he was at the 11th hour.

Liverpool transfers: Work underway over brilliant double deal

However, Fabrizio Romano is adamant that all is not lost for the Reds and that work is underway over what looks like to be a busy final 12 days of the window on Merseyside.

First up, Liverpool still hope to wrap up a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, though any arrangement is likely to be put on ice until 2025 and with the player potentially signing for Bournemouth on a season’s loan deal first before finalising an Anfield switch at a later date.

Manchester United had been linked with a surprise hijacking of that deal earlier on Sunday, though Romano remains convinced all is on track.

And secondly, Liverpool are understood to have held positive talks with the agent of Goncalo Inacio over a prospective move to Anfield this summer for his client.

There remains some work to do to get a transfer over the line, though Liverpool have been boosted by the news that Sporting Lisbon could potentially accept a fee less than his €60m (£51.3m) exit clause and with their boss Ruben Amorim having conceded that there is a real chance the defender may move on.

“There’s the Giorgi Mamardashvili story still on for the future, for 2025; then for sure we could see some movement for the final two weeks this summer,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing.

“Liverpool are exploring options, it could be on different positions, so there’s movement and there could be things to happen these two weeks.

“There are no concrete names to mention yet, so Liverpool fans will have to be patient, but they’re exploring possibilities and I will update you as soon as I can.”

Slot willing to sacrifice long-serving Reds star

Slot himself has always remained calm on the possibility of new additions at Anfield this summer, stressing that his focus remains first and foremost on preparing his side for their challenges ahead on the training ground, first and foremost.

Providing an update on their chances of adding to their squad following Saturday’s win at Portman Road, Slot stated on TNT Sports: “A lot has been said of our [lack of] signings. We have many good players.

“If we can find another one, we don’t hesitate to do so. But we have many already.”

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that the Reds are open to the possible sale of Gomez this summer with the defender having been left out of their squad for Saturday’s opener.

The 27-year-old is embarking on his 10th season at Anfield, but has fallen down the pecking order in recent times and is now the club’s fourth-choice central defender behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah.

Should the Reds sign Inacio, Gomez will potentially be allowed to leave Merseyside, with Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Fulham among those circling and exploring a potential deal.

Gomez, who has appeared 224 times for the Reds, has three years left on his deal and is valued at around the £30m mark by the Merseysiders.