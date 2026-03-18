Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nnamdi Collins has admitted that he does not know what the future holds for him, but his previous comments suggest that a move to Liverpool and playing at Anfield would appeal to him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 25, 2026, that Liverpool have been scouting Collins this season.

Sources have told us that Liverpool have been making checks on the 22-year-old defender in recent months.

The Germany international’s ‘physical profile, recovery pace and versatility’ make ‘him an increasingly attractive option’ for the defending Premier League champions.

We also understand that Arsenal have been impressed by Collins and view him as a player with similarities to Ben White.

White could leave Arsenal at the end of the season, and Collins could be his replacement at the Emirates Stadium.

Collins is a very versatile defender who has played as a right-back, centre-back and left-back this season and is valued at €40million (£35m, $47m).

The youngster has given an interview to Kicker this week in which he has admitted that he does not know where he will be next season, despite recently appointing Moussa Sissoko as his agent.

When asked about his future, Collins said: “I’m just as clueless as you are.

“What you read in the media is new to me, too. I always have to chuckle a bit.

“My full focus is on Eintracht. We want to continue climbing the table, so it would be unprofessional to be thinking about other clubs right now.”

Kicker has then relayed an interview that Collins gave to the German publication back in September 2026.

Collins said at the time: “I’m incredibly happy in Frankfurt, but I also think the Premier League is fantastic, especially Liverpool.

“You should always set yourself high goals; that’s why we all started playing football.”

Kicker concluded this week’s interview by noting: ‘With his strong physique, tackling ability, and high speed (34.8 km/h), Collins is ideally suited for the Premier League despite his shortcomings in build-up play.

‘It wouldn’t be surprising if a move there opened up for him in the summer.’

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