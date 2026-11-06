Serious Liverpool interest in speedy £29m right-back revealed

Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in tracking versatile Eintracht Frankfurt star Nnamdi Collins, according to a report.

Collins is a 22-year-old defender who can play as either a right-back or centre-half. He spent time in the Dusseldorf and Borussia Dortmund academies before joining Frankfurt for just €1million in August 2023.

That deal has proven to be fantastic business from Frankfurt, as Collins is now one of their best and most valuable players.

Not only is Collins versatile, but he has the speed required to deal with elite forwards, while also being strong in the tackle and comfortable playing out from the back.

German outlet Fussball News claim Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea are all ‘chasing’ the player.

The three Premier League giants hold ‘serious interest’ in Collins and scout him ‘regularly’.

Officials from those clubs have supposedly watched him in action for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, as well as for Germany U21s.

Collins’ strong performances have seen him emerge on the shortlists of Liverpool, United and Chelsea, it is claimed.

Frankfurt are expected to demand €35m (£29m) to sell Collins, and they would ideally like to keep him until next summer.

We revealed on February 25 that Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring Collins as a potential transfer target for the future.

It then emerged on March 4 that he had changed agents in order to help him secure a lucrative move to the Premier League.

Liverpool have seemingly identified Collins as a potential replacement for Jeremie Frimpong at right-back.

Nnamdi Collins could become new Liverpool right-back

The Reds signed Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the Dutchman’s time at Anfield has been very disappointing. He has struggled with both injuries and poor form.

Conor Bradley is also in the squad, though Andoni Iraola will be wary of using the 23-year-old regularly after he returns from a serious knee injury.

Loanee Ronald Araujo has shone at right-back, and Liverpool could bring their €55m (£47m) option to buy him forward to January.

But it would be good business for Liverpool to sign both Araujo and Collins. Araujo could become Virgil van Dijk’s successor in central defence, while Collins could be Frimpong’s replacement at right-back.

The versatility of Araujo and Collins would be very useful for Iraola in the long run.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have made a decision on Rio Ngumoha’s future amid interest in the winger from Bayern Munich.