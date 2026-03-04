€40m Liverpool target changes agent to secure transfer as Jurgen Klopp makes return decision

Nnamdi Collins has switched agents as he pushes to leave the Bundesliga for Liverpool, according to a report, while there has been an update on Jurgen Klopp potentially returning to Anfield.

Even after spending over £440million (€506m / $588m) on new signings last summer, Liverpool are preparing for yet more additions in the upcoming summer transfer window. They have already begun that process, having struck an early £60m (€69m / $80m) agreement for French defender Jeremy Jacquet.

The Reds are looking to land another centre-back, as well as a left-back, central midfielder and winger.

Eintracht Frankfurt star Collins has emerged as a serious target to bolster Liverpool’s backline…

Collins aids Liverpool move

Collins has linked up with a new agency to help him secure a dream move to the Premier League, with Liverpool among his primary suitors, Sky Germany report.

The centre-half, who can also operate at right-back, ‘wants to leave Frankfurt to take the next step in his career’.

The report adds that Liverpool are ‘among the interested parties’ after ‘scouting the defender’ recently.

We revealed on February 25 that Liverpool have made checks on Collins this season and are closely watching his situation ahead of prospective talks.

We understand Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are all showing interest in the one-cap Germany international, too.

Frankfurt are at risk of a double exit as Liverpool and Arsenal are also battling for Collins’ team-mate Nathaniel Brown, who is an attack-minded left-back.

Collins is valued at €40m (£35m / $47m), while Brown’s price tag sits at £65m (€75m / $87m).

Crucial Klopp update

Recent reports have suggested Klopp could complete a sensational return to Anfield amid rising pressure on Arne Slot.

But our sources insist Klopp ‘won’t be back’ as he has a different plan for the next chapter of his managerial career.

Should the German icon leave his role at Red Bull, then he is most likely to join Real Madrid in a stunning summer move.

We can confirm that Klopp is ‘top of Madrid’s list’ as they search for an elite name to replace Alvaro Arbeloa.

As per journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Klopp is increasingly keen to leave his director role and return to the touchline.

Wrexham double deal

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Wrexham are preparing bold Premier League moves if they gain promotion from the Championship this season.

They have identified Fulham ace Harry Wilson as a dream target. The former Liverpool winger was born in Wrexham and is a boyhood fan of the Welsh club.

In a surprise twist, we understand Liverpool hero Andy Robertson has also appeared on Wrexham’s radar.

Wilson and Robertson are both out of contract this summer, meaning Wrexham could theoretically sign them via free transfers.

Ryan Reynolds’ side will face plenty of competition for both stars but can offer far better wages than their Championship and lower Premier League rivals.

Wrexham can also offer potential signings increased publicity thanks to their Hollywood backing and documentary.