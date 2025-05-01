Liverpool are targeting what has been described as a “quick and easy fix” to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer with a free-transfer raid for an excellent Premier League star expected – and with the same journalist also giving an insight into the huge sums the Reds can expect to spend this summer.

While supporters are still basking in the glory of winning the Premier League title for the second time in their history, work at their Kirkby training complex is being put in behind the scenes on further strengthening their squad this summer and ensuring Liverpool‘s dominance can continue for a good few years yet.

TEAMtalk revealed back in February that Arne Slot will be given huge resources to put his own stamp down on his side ahead of what sources described to us as a ‘historic summer window’ at Anfield.

And while a journalist has named the first three players likely to arrive as part of a devastating £175m triple swoop, Liverpool are also understood to be exploring possible options to replace Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

The Reds’ vice-captain is still expected to confirm his move to Real Madrid in the coming days despite noises, driven by David Ornstein, that a potential stay at Anfield might just still be on the cards.

While Liverpoool have been linked with a number of potential options to come in at right-back, journalist Lewis Steele insists the Reds could make a quick fix by raiding Nottingham Forest for Ola Aina.

In a Q&A on the Daily Mail, Steele wrote: “Conor Bradley is a fabulous footballer, but he cannot play every week. His fitness record since he became a first-team squad member at the start of last season has given reason for concern – a few niggly injuries along the way – but at this stage the noises are that the left-back position is seen as a bigger priority.”

And having ruled out a move for Jeremie Frimpong, Steele continued: “Another option that I would throw in there for a quick and easy fix would be Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina, who is out of contract this summer.’

“If he was available on a free transfer then, after the season he has had, big clubs should definitely be keeping tabs.”

Liverpool ready to spend big this summer

Steele has also confirmed that Slot will be given close to unprecedented funds to further strengthen his title winning squad for the 2025/26 campaign – further backing up our man Fraser Fletcher’s claims about a historic transfer window at Anfield which he first learned off back in February.

“Liverpool have money to spend this summer and will do so,” Steele continued.

“I think the old cliche ‘transfer war chest’ is going too far, mind, and they are not suddenly going to finance a summer akin to one like Todd Boehly would do at Chelsea or Sheikh Mansour in his early days of Manchester City.

“But Liverpool will certainly be spending money and Arne Slot is set to be backed with a decent budget that allows them to splash out while still keeping within the parameters of their business model, which is about clever deals.

“They will not buy for the sake of it, but certain positions have been earmarked for improvement.”

As Fletcher has also confirmed some weeks earlier, the priority positions at Anfield this summer will be at left-back, centre-half and in attack, with a new No.9 the immediate aim.

Liverpool’s dream transfer target to come in up front is Alexander Isak, though obvious difficulties in prising him from Newcastle means they may have to target a ‘high-risk’ Plan B instead. Either way, Ornstein is adamant that Liverpool could be a ‘scary prospect’ next season if they do land their ideal centre-forward option.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are planning for a big transfer window themselves, with Eddie Howe planning to improve in several key areas himself. Now sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool star Harvey Elliott figures very highly on their shortlist.

And while the Reds are open to selling the 22-year-old this summer, the midfielder has sent Slot a bolshy ‘fighting’ messager over his future and having made clear his ambitions for next season and beyond.

With all the upheaval, Liverpool could field a very different starting XI next season to the one that finishes this and we have taken a look at what Slot’s starting side could look like in the 2025/26 campaign as they look to defend their title crown.

