‘No chance’ – Chelsea legend John Terry admits he got Liverpool star completely wrong

Chelsea icon John Terry admitted he had no idea Mohamed would go on to become the player he is at Liverpool, and the Blues legend detailed what he should’ve done differently when the Egyptian was at Stamford Bridge.

If Salah were to hang up his boots tomorrow he’s already done enough to be considered a true Premier League legend.

The 31-year-old is the deadliest winger the EPL has seen, with his goalscoring consistency unmatched by the likes of Eden Hazard and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah has top scored for Liverpool in each of his six full seasons at the club. He averages 22.8 goals per season in the EPL alone during that span.

However, eyebrows were raised when Liverpool splashed out £43m to sign Salah from Roma back in 2017. The concerns many people harboured related to Salah’s far from impressive stint at Chelsea a few years prior.

Salah was on the Blues’ books between 2014-16, though a sub-par first six months meant he spent the next 18 months loaned to Fiorentina and then Roma.

John Terry was captain of Chelsea at the time and another Premier League great – Kevin De Bruyne – was also struggling to make his mark in west London.

Now, while speaking on the Obi One Podcast (as relayed by TBRFootball), Terry admitted he got Salah and De Bruyne completely wrong.

“It’s a regret I have” – Terry

Terry was initially asked: “You mention Mo Salah and Kevin De Bruyne, you’d say on their day that’s the two best players in the Premier League right now.

“Honestly, when you watched them back in the day did you envisage they would achieve what they have achieved?”

“Absolutely not, no chance,” replied Terry. “It’s my one disappointment as captain.

“I softened as the years went on, but when those guys were there I was very disciplined in the group and very strong.

“They probably needed an arm around the shoulder, a sit down and a discussion and maybe I could’ve helped them settle in.

“I’m disappointed in myself as a captain and it’s a regret I have. I wouldn’t have said they would’ve gone to the levels they would’ve gone to, no chance.”

Chelsea’s lack of foresight regarding the pair has proved costly in subsequent years, though further mistakes appear to have been made.

Bayern Munich and Germany ace, Jamal Musiala, is already one of world football’s elite midfielders despite being just 20 years of age.

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Man City are all sniffing around the player who was on Chelsea’s books between 2011-19.

The last thing any Blues fan would wish to see is another ex-Chelsea star dominating the Premier League for a ‘big six’ rival.

