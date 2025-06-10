Liverpool have ‘no intention’ of meeting Bayer Leverkusen’s asking price for Florian Wirtz, though reports have suggested the German side could make a compromise.

Wirtz signalled his intention to sign for Liverpool in late-May, dismissing the approaches of Bayern Munich in the process. Liverpool quickly agreed personal terms with the German superstar who is expected to sign a five-year contract worth roughly £340,000-a-week if completing his switch.

However, Liverpool have failed with three separate bids thus far, the highest of which totalled £113m (£100m plus £13m in add-ons).

Bayer Leverkusen have continued to hold out for their dream valuation of €150m / £126.4m despite the fact there is only one club bidding.

And according to the latest from The Athletic, Liverpool will not match Leverkusen’s top-end valuation.

The report read: ‘Liverpool stepped up their pursuit of Florian Wirtz by submitting an improved offer of €134m / £113m (the third bid) to sign the attacker, but Bayer Leverkusen’s asking price is a reported €150m (£126.4m).

‘Liverpool have no intention of bidding as high as that figure. Negotiations are ongoing.’

As such, and if Leverkusen refuse to budge from their lofty valuation, a deal may yet collapse with Liverpool choosing to walk away.

Liverpool hope – and expect – Leverkusen will compromise

Reporter Ben Jacobs claimed Liverpool believe Leverkusen will slightly reduce their asking price to around £120m.

That was followed by the Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, stating a fourth bid of around £118m should be enough to get Leverkusen’s reluctant green light.

The Reds do intend to lodge a fourth bid, though it will be their ‘final’ offer, according to Steele.

And in a follow-up when speaking to The Anfield Wrap on Monday, Steele insisted the two clubs are closing in on an agreement for a slightly discounted final fee.

“As far as I’m aware the clubs are closing in on an agreement,” said Steele. “I think it’s (the delays) all coming from the Leverkusen side.

“They’re trying to eke out as much money as they can and fair play to them. Look, this is their prized asset, why shouldn’t they put up a fight for him?

“But the word I got on Sunday was Leverkusen are going to slightly budge on that £126m asking price, maybe somewhere around just under £120m would do a deal.

“They’re fighting over the add-ons and the details, the bonuses and whether they’re achievable or not.

“Now Wirtz is finished on international duty this should head to a conclusion fairly swiftly and hopefully Liverpool will finally cough up that money and Leverkusen will shake their hand on it.”

