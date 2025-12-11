TEAMtalk understands that Arne Slot is planning to be without Mo Salah for this weekend’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, with an apology not forthcoming from the Reds legend and a clear exit plan already in place.

Sources with the Liverpool squad have exclusively revealed to us that they do not believe that their Egyptian team-mate will play this weekend. The squad are preparing for the game at Anfield in the belief that Salah will not be involved.

Sources have told us that Liverpool’s hierarchy do not see the benefit of Salah being part of the squad against Brighton and have told his camp that he can link-up with Egypt early ahead of this month’s AFCON.

As yet, Salah has not indicated that he is ready to depart early, having previously confirmed that his parents would be attending the game to enable them to say goodbye to the fans ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

Salah, for his part, has been training alone after Liverpool’s midweek trip to Milan, which saw them claim a 1-0 win over Inter to ease any pressure on boss Arne Slot.

We also understand that, as it stands, Salah does not feel the need to apologise to anyone involved, including Slot, and the club do not get the feeling he will.

We revealed earlier this week that Salah’s camp feel that the best situation would be for Liverpool and the player to come to an agreement over a mutual termination over the remaining 18 months of his huge contract.

⬇️ DON’T MISS ⬇️

Salah anger all because of Liverpool teammate he’s furious with – shock report

Salah put to shame as dream Liverpool successor ‘dangerous’ and ‘constant threat’ YET AGAIN: 9 goals, 14 assists

Liverpool not planning on Salah exit as Saudi links grow

However, for the time being, Liverpool have shown no indication they would be willing to consider such a deal.

Saudi Arabia remains the most likely option, and our understanding is that whilst the Pro League are yet to make official contact with Liverpool, they are fully aware of the situation.

Sources based in Saudi have confirmed to us that the Pro League would allow Salah to choose his club – should he decide to move to the Middle East.

FSG’s football director Michael Edwards is keeping the club’s owners abreast of the situation, whilst sporting director Richard Hughes continues to plan for January, and that includes with Slot in place.

Liverpool are very much backing the Dutchman, and that shows few signs of changing.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Liverpool news: Singo signing accelerates; Elliott return

Liverpool have opened talks to sign Wilfried Singo from Galatasaray in the January transfer window, according to a French report, as TEAMtalk analyses whether there is any grain of truth in the rumour that the Ivory Coast international defender is on his way to Anfield.

Elsewhere, Harvey Elliott’s nightmare spell with Aston Villa looks set to end prematurely, and what that means for both Liverpool and the player has come to light.

Finally, Real Madrid are facing a problem in their pursuit of Micky van de Ven, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk Tottenham Hotspur’s firm stance on the defender, who has been backed to star for Liverpool and become a regular under Arne Slot if he made the move to Anfield.