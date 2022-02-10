Liverpool have now emerged as a threat in the race for the Noa Lang transfer, according to reports in Europe.

Noa Lang has been turning heads with his performances for Club Brugge in recent months. He has also become a full Netherlands international as a result of his form. The 22-year-old seems destined for bigger and better things as his career progresses.

Talk of a transfer to the Premier League has been widespread for a while for Lang. He was linked with Leeds last summer and is now reportedly of interest to Arsenal as well as the Whites.

But both have been made aware of competition from Italy, where AC Milan are aiming to sign him in the summer.

Now, though, the transfer radar has shifted back towards England. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport journalist Carlo Laudisa, Liverpool are one of two problems Milan face in their pursuit of the winger.

He said (via Sport Witness): “Milan have followed Lang with great attention, but the request of €40m and the competition from Liverpool are putting the brakes on this negotiation.”

Liverpool may be more capable of meeting the asking price that Milan are struggling with for the Noa Lang transfer. However, their need for new attackers is questionable at present.

They have already invested in their frontline this year with the January addition of Luis Diaz. His arrival was perhaps with an eye to a future beyond Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Klopp ready to introduce new front three Liverpool has been looking for their current three's successor's, and it seems Klopp might be ready to introduce them next season.

All three are out of contract in 2023, but Liverpool are keen to keep them – Salah in particular. In addition, they have been ably assisted by Diogo Jota since his 2020 transfer – so much so that the Portugal international is now a regular starter himself.

Jota’s impact has shown the importance of adding competition for places. Whether another reinforcement is required on the wing would likely depend on what happens with Salah and Mane.

Perhaps Liverpool are keen not to miss out on a top talent for the future just in case.

Noa Lang transfer could make up for potential Sadio Mane exit

The longer time goes on without Liverpool’s front three signing renewals, the more there will be worries about their departures.

There has been much speculation about Salah, but Mane is now the man of the moment as well after helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations at his clubmate’s Egypt’s expense.

Mane is being linked with a transfer to Spain again after his AFCON success – and the forward would reportedly be open to two destinations.

Mane has established himself as one of the best forwards in the world during his time with Liverpool. Since joining from Southampton in 2016, he has scored 107 goals in 244 games. He was a member of the squads to win the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League in 2020.

According to Goal, Barcelona and Real Madrid are both ready to pounce if Mane’s contract situation stalls. They would not want to lose the opportunity of acquiring a world-class talent.

And the report warns Liverpool that Mane is willing to consider such a move if either come calling. Playing in La Liga has been a dream for the former RB Salzburg man.

But as of yet, no formal offers have arrived on Liverpool’s table. In turn, no negotiations have officially begun over a renewal.

Goal believe it is unlikely – if not impossible – that all three of Salah, Mane and Firmino will sign new deals beyond 2023. And at present, Salah is the one Liverpool deem it most important to keep.

Therefore, it will be a waiting game to see what happens with Mane. Liverpool are not inviting offers for him, but may have to consider any that come their way – and then how to replace him.

