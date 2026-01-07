As Liverpool continue to maintain their interest in Marc Guehi despite Manchester City stepping up their pursuit of the Crystal Palace star, another defender has announced that he is moving to Anfield in the January transfer window.

After missing out on the signing of Guehi on the final day of the 2025 summer transfer window, Liverpool are keen on getting a deal done for the Palace central defender in 2026.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that “Liverpool internally believe that it’s going to be difficult to do the deal in January” for Guehi, as Man City are now “in emergency”.

Due to injuries to Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias, Man City want to get a deal done for Guehi this month.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, reported this week that Man City plan to bid £35million (€40.3m, $47.1m) for Guehi in the January transfer window.

While it remains to be seen if Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes will be able to sign Guehi in January, the defending Premier League champions appear to have secured a deal for another central defender.

Noah Adekoya has announced on Instagram that he has signed a contract with Liverpool.

The 18-year-old central defender is leaving Burnley to make the move to the Merseyside outfit.

On Wednesday evening, Adekoya made an Instagram post with a series of pictures showing him signing a contract with Liverpool and holding the club’s shirt along with his family.

The post reads: “Gods [sic] plan.”

It was only in October 2025 that Adekoya signed his first professional contract with Burnley, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal until the summer of 2026.

Adekoya said on Burnley’s official website at the time: “Having been here for so long it’s a good feeling, and I’m so happy.

“Burnley feels like home, and I feel like the staff here have trust in me.

“It (my scholarship) was a great two years and taking on the captaincy helped develop my leadership and communication skills, as well as other things I wanted to work on.

“I’m looking forward to playing bigger clubs this season and it should be a good way to test myself.”

Adekoya had been at Burnley since the Under-12s, with the Premier League club’s academy manager Chris Casper raving about the teenager when he signed his professional contract.

Casprer said: “We’re pleased that Noah will continue to be part of our U21s group going forwards.

“He showed real leadership qualities last season and that, alongside his performances and physical profile, give us the confidence that he can keep improving.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Man Utd press ahead, PSG raid

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be interested to know that Manchester United have made a massive offer for a player that they are also keen on.

Suggestions that an elite manager could replace Arne Slot at Liverpool have been strongly dismissed.

And finally, Liverpool are targeting a Paris Saint-Germain winger after missing out on Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City in the January transfer window.