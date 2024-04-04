‘Not going to happen’ – Another Liverpool manager contender ruled out, as favourite from Amorim, De Zerbi emerges

One of De Zerbi and Amorim is "incredibly unlikely" to succeed Klopp at Anfield

The hunt for the next Liverpool manager appears to have one less contender following telling updates from two top sources on the futures of Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim.

The Reds will replace Jurgen Klopp this summer, with the legendary German due to take a sabbatical upon bringing his nine-year stint at Anfield to a close.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso initially emerged as the No 1 choice to replace Klopp. Alonso is working wonders in Germany and has his side on the cusp of winning their first ever Bundesliga title.

However, Alonso reaffirmed his loyalty to Leverkusen last Friday and will stay with Leverkusen until at least 2025. There’s growing speculation he’s being lined up to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid once the Italian’s contract expires in 2026.

With Alonso unavailable, the Times’ Paul Joyce suggested Liverpool will turn their attention to Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi or Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP. Other candidates are being considered, though the expectation was the next Liverpool manager would come from those two contenders.

However, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, De Zerbi can be all but ruled out from the mix.

De Zerbi to Liverpool “Incredibly unlikely”

Speaking on the Athletic FC podcast, Ornstein stated it’s “incredibly unlikely” De Zerbi moves to Anfield.

“My information is that it’s incredibly unlikely that Liverpool will go for De Zerbi,” Ornstein said. “I’m being told that’s not going to happen.

“And I see the stories continue to propel, and also see that he’s heavily linked with Bayern Munich, so let’s see on that one.”

On Amorim, Ornstein confirmed the 39-year-old Portuguese is “definitely” in the frame. Furthermore, the trusted reporter suggested talks between Amorim’s camp and Liverpool have already taken place.

“Amorim is definitely in the mix,” he continued. “His body of work at Sporting Lisbon is really impressive.

“I think a member of his backroom staff on strength and conditioning used to work at Liverpool and is said to be really important to Amorim at Sporting.

“I think some conversations have taken place.”

Amorim open to joining Liverpool

Ornstein’s claims back up the reporting of Fabrizio Romano a few days prior.

The transfer guru stressed Amorim has emerged as the “favourite option” to replace Klopp. Furthermore, Romano added weight to the suggestions De Zerbi may wind up at Bayern Munich who’ll part ways with Thomas Tuchel this summer.

“Despite the links with De Zerbi as Klopp’s successor, I keep repeating my position on that – I’m told that Ruben Amorim is the favourite option for now,” said Romano.

“De Zerbi has been on the list for Liverpool for some time as well, but there’s still no development so far.

“Let’s also see what Bayern will decide to do, but it’s still time for internal talks at Bayern on who will replace Thomas Tuchel, and nothing has been decided yet.”

Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha recently reported Amorim is open to joining Liverpool this summer.

Amorim’s Sporting contract does contain a release clause Liverpool can trigger. Reports have differed as to how much it’s worth, with the Times listing a £17m figure and the Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe and Jason Burt claiming it could be as little as £12.8m.

