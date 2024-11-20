Liverpool have reportedly ‘intensified their efforts’ to sign Lyon star Rayan Cherki as the Reds look to capitalise on the French club’s financial nightmare.

Seven-time French champions Lyon have been provisionally relegated from Ligue 1 and handed a transfer ban because of ‘financial mismanagement.’

The National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG) handed down the punishment to the team owned by American businessman John Textor, who also part-owns Crystal Palace, after a hearing last week.

Lyon can avoid punishment but must raise money to meet a required threshold, and the simplest way to do that is to sell players.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool have ‘intensified’ their pursuit of Cherki in the midst of Lyon’s struggles, after being linked with the 21-year-old in recent weeks.

The Reds are looking to bolster their squad following an underwhelming summer window that saw Arne Slot sign just two new players, with attacking reinforcements their priority.

Cherki can play as an attacking midfielder or winger on either flank, so could be a candidate to replace Mo Salah, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

BYE BYE SALAH? – Mo Salah replacement: EIGHT top-class attackers Liverpool could sign as contract D-Day looms

Liverpool ramp up winger hunt

Recent reports from France suggest that Cherki will be available for around £25m in January, which could prove to be a major bargain if he lives up to his potential.

Fulham made a move for Cherki this past summer but the youngster wasn’t convinced by a move to Craven Cottage, while Newcastle and Crystal Palace have also shown interest in him.

Liverpool are considered Cherki’s most serious suitors now though, and with Lyon likely to be forced into a sale in January this could be their chance to bring him in.

However, he is not the only winger target on the Reds’ radar. A multitude of wingers have been linked with a switch to Liverpool in recent days, but TEAMtalk understands that Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo are the ones to watch out for, while Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi are also on their radar.

Liverpool round-up: Tchouameni boost, Alexander-Arnold latest

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also keen to bring in a new midfielder following their failed pursuit of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi over the summer.

The Reds’ long-term target Aurelien Tchouameni could be available in January due to his poor run of form with Real Madrid this season.

Hopes are reportedly growing that a deal to bring Tchouameni to Anfield could be on amid claims Liverpool will use next week’s Champions League clash against the Madrid to ascertain firstly whether they are willing to sell and secondly, whether the player wants a move to Merseyside.

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly making good progress in contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold as they aim to prevent him joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and as a result, he’ll be able to hold pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1st.

However, it’s claimed that FSG now have a ‘belief’ that Alexander-Arnold will pen an extension. It seems the owners have played an ace card in recent days by offering him a deal worth more than £400,000 a week, which would not just make him Liverpool’s best-paid player but also on a package in excess of Kevin de Bruyne and making him the best-paid player in the Premier League.

DON’T MISS: 11 transfers the ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides could make in January: Amorim chases Liverpool target; Arsenal battle for Spain star