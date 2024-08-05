Nunez tipped for extremely awkward Liverpool reunion as Edwards chases £50m star after Prem setback

Darwin Nunez may have an awkward encounter this summer as Liverpool have been backed to move for Crystal Palace star Joachim Andersen as a second Reds target looks set to move elsewhere.

Nunez joined Liverpool for an initial £64million in July 2022, and the deal had the potential to rise to a huge £85m through add-ons. So far, the centre-forward has managed 33 goals and 17 assists in 96 games for Liverpool, helping them win one League Cup.

Nunez’s time in England has been very entertaining and eventful, as he is capable of both a wondergoal and a bad miss in the same game.

One of the 25-year-old’s most memorable moments in a Liverpool shirt came against Crystal Palace in August 2022, when he was sent off for headbutting Eagles defender Andersen during just his second Premier League appearance.

According to CaughtOffside, there is now a chance that Nunez and Andersen will play alongside each other next season as Liverpool have identified the latter as a possible summer signing.

Reds chief Michael Edwards has been impressed by Andersen’s solid performances in the top flight since he joined Palace from Lyon in the summer of 2021.

The Denmark star has formed a great centre-back partnership with Marc Guehi, which helped Palace to thrive following Oliver Glasner’s arrival last term.

Andersen and Guehi’s brilliant partnership has also seen both players get linked with big-money moves.

Liverpool transfers: Joachim Andersen a new target

Coincidentally, Liverpool have also earmarked Guehi as a potential addition to their backline. However, Newcastle United have overtaken Liverpool in the race for Guehi and are in talks over a sensational transfer.

Should the Englishman officially join Newcastle, then this will see Liverpool firmly turn their attention to Andersen.

Palace will not want to sell either player though, and they are likely to demand £50m or more for Andersen.

While it would be awkward for Nunez and Andersen at first, should they become team-mates, it is likely that the pair would eventually become friends. After all, Nunez was not solely at fault as Andersen was filmed winding the Uruguayan up on several occasions prior to the headbutt.

Plus, Liverpool coach Arne Slot would ensure that there is no animosity in the squad, as this would impact the club’s chances of success.

Of course, all this is dependent on whether Liverpool press ahead and enter formal negotiations with Palace for Andersen, 28.

Andersen is not the only centre-half Liverpool are looking at as an alternative to Guehi, as they are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt’s rising star Willian Pacho.

