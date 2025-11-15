Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes, are planning the next phase of the club's rebuild

A shock report claims Liverpool are ready to make their biggest transfer statement yet with the signing of Michael Olise in 2026 and have been ‘working on a salary structure and transfer plan for weeks’ – and what the biggest British transfer of all time will mean for Mo Salah has also been revealed.

The Reds spent a whopping £440m (€505m, $600m) on transforming their title-winning squad this summer as Arne Slot sought to put his own mark on the Liverpool side and create a side he hoped would dominate for years to come. But with Liverpool already eight points off the pace in the Premier League title race and failing to get a consistent tune from their expensively assembled squad, the Reds already have some serious ground to make up this season.

While the lavish spending was supplemented somewhat by player sales that topped £228m (€260m, $305m) which significantly reduced their net spend, FSG are far from done yet and a strong new report in Spain has unearthed reports that claim a move to bring Bayern Munich star Olise to Anfield will form the next phase of their strategy – and they are prepared to spend whatever it takes to bring the 23-year-old to Anfield.

Per the report, which comes from Fichajes, Olise has become the most ‘frequently mentioned name’ as the Reds ‘accelerate their strategic plan to find a replacement for Mohamed Salah’.

Seen as a player who can shape Liverpool’s present and future, it’s claimed the Merseysiders want to bring the ‘unpredictable talent’ to Anfield and could offer a new British record €200m (£176m, $232m) to prise him away from the Bundesliga champions.

Understandably, Bayern do not want to sell their prized asset and are making it clear, in public at least, that the France winger is deemed non-transferrable.

But behind the scenes, they claim Liverpool are refusing to take no for an answer and have been ‘working for weeks on the salary structure and the leading role the player would have upon his arrival’.

What will it mean for Salah, and can the Olise report be trusted?

Understandably, reports from Fichajes should often be treated with caution, and there is an element to their writing which very much is aimed at the more fanciful and far-fetched of football reporting.

Far from the most reliable of outlets, they do have a history of pushing transfer speculation to the limits.

Yet, despite all that, there are some grains of truth in what they say that can be shared from other more reputable sources and suggest there may be some elements of truth in what they say.

For starters, the far more reputable Lewis Steele, of the Daily Mail, has already confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Olise.

‘Yes, there is a chance,” Steele wrote last month. “Confidential has reported before how Olise, the Bayern Munich forward, is certainly one to watch for next summer – albeit it is nothing more than that at this stage.’

He added: “Olise could definitely be an option in the summer. Watch this space.”

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey also says Olise is one of three names Liverpool are considering as Salah’s replacement.

“Olise is talking about a new deal at Bayern at the minute, I’m not sure he’s ready to leave in my opinion,” Bailey said recently, before adding: “He’ll be on the agenda of so many teams, just like Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola, who have both also been linked with Liverpool.

“They know who’s out there and, clearly, if and when Olise is available, it would be a surprise if they weren’t in the mix for him.”

Despite that, reportable BILD reporter, Christian Falk, insists Bayern have no desire to sell.

“Now, he has a contract which is long enough that they don’t have to sell next summer – and they won’t sell.

“The big problem for Bayern Munich is that they want to give him a new contract, which is dangerous if Liverpool and Man City are there, and everyone’s interested in this top player.

“He’s currently on €14m [£12.2m] a year [around £234,000 a week] so there’s a bit of space to give him more. Bayern Munich want to get him on a new contract as soon as possible, but with the contract ending in 2029, they have to see if they can keep Michael Olise until then, as interested clubs will pay a big transfer fee for this kind of player.”

Fichajes, though, insists Liverpool will give everything to sign Olise, and believes the signing is becoming increasingly necessary owing to ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia in Salah and owing to what the Merseysiders believe to be the natural wear and tear of his time as a top player for Liverpool and in the Premier League.

Contracted to summer 2027, Liverpool could yet cash in for a sizeable fee a year before his deal expires and help fund their own move for his replacement in Olise.

