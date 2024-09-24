Liverpool manager Arne Slot has reportedly instructed club chiefs to bring Rodrygo to Anfield as the replacement for Mo Salah if the Egyptian departs – but TEAMtalk can reveal any potential approach to prise the Brazilian from Real Madrid’s grasp will hit numerous hurdles.

Salah is regarded as the Reds’ most important player having blasted his way to an impressive 214 goals in just 355 matches for the club since a bargain £36.9m move from Roma in summer 2017. That puts the 32-year-old fifth on the club’s all-time leading goalscorers list and having also weighed in with 93 assists in that time, the player’s continued importance to the Liverpool cause cannot be overstated.

However, speculation that his time on Merseyside could soon come to an end continues to dominate column inches ever since Salah infamously dropped his “my last year” comment regarding his contract live on Sky Sports.

And while Owen Hargreaves has exclusively told TEAMtalk the three reasons why Salah should stick around, our transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan has been told that Liverpool now ‘expect’ the player to leave and that fears over his free-transfer exit are a very real and growing danger to Arne Slot’s side.

As a result, reports from Spain claim Slot, alongside sporting director Richard Hughes, has drawn up a list of would-be replacements for the player to ensure they are well-prepared if he does depart as a free agent.

And Fichajes reports that the man at the top of their wishlist is Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo.

Described as a ‘sensation’ in their report, they claim the Reds have already begun due diligence on his potential signing, amid claims they are very much ‘stalking’ the 23-year-old Brazil international.

Rodrygo: Liverpool ARE keen – but Real Madrid coup hugely problematic

Rodrygo is very much appreciated by Real boss Carlo Ancelotti, who has started the player in all six of their games so far this season.

And with two goals to his name to this point, he remains a trusted member of Los Blancos’ frontline despite the high-profile summer arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian teenager Endrick, affectionally known as ‘Bobby’.

Fichajes claims Rodrygo often feels undervalued at the Bernabeu, citing the fact he is just one of a vast array of star attacking talents at their disposal and amid a feeling that in time, Ancelotti will favour a front three of Mbappe, Endrick and Vinicius Jnr.

That is a claim that TEAMtalk would dispute, however, with our understanding that the player is loving life at the Bernabeu and as part of the Brazilian contingent that has been established there.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk understands that while Liverpool do indeed fancy the player and that he would make their shortlist were they to need a Salah replacement, there is an understanding that it would be extremely difficult to negotiate his signing and it would take an offer of serious proportions for Real Madrid to sell.

Per previous suggestions, though, any deal would likely be worth a British record fee, which currently sits at the £115m paid by Chelsea to Brighton for Moises Caicedo in August 2023.

And for that reason alone, any move is seen as extremely difficult for the Reds to pull off.

There could yet be some wriggle room down the line were Real Madrid to push through the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold and with Reds chiefs potentially asking for some sort of first refusal for his signature if ever they did decide to sell.

However, Liverpool’s priority remains in tying their star down to a new deal first and foremost with a significant update on that saga emerging earlier on Tuesday.

