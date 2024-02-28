Exclusive: Liverpool offer contract to Xabi Alonso after positive talks, with deal length and transfer plans revealed

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Liverpool have offered Xabi Alonso a three-year contract as they aim to beat Bayern Munich to the manager’s signature.

The Merseyside giants have drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements for Jurgen Klopp but Alonso has always been their number one preference.

The Bayer Leverkusen boss is considered to be one of the best young coaches in the world and already has a connection with Liverpool thanks to his time spent there as a player.

Leverkusen currently sit top of the Bundesliga table, eight points clear of Bayern Munich and are on track to lift their first-ever title. The German club have finished as runners-up five times but have never lifted the trophy.

Bayern Munich have been extremely impressed with Alonso’s managerial skills displayed at Leverkusen and with Thomas Tuchel set to leave at the end of the season, they have also made him a top managerial target.

However, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Alonso’s preference is to join Liverpool over the reigning German champions.

Liverpool offer Xabi Alonso three-year contract after positive talks

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that positive talks between Liverpool and Alonso’s camp have already taken place.

Liverpool have offered Alonso a three-year contract. If an agreement is reached, any official announcement will be delayed until Klopp has left Anfield.

Alonso has loved his time with Leverkusen but sees the Liverpool job as too big an opportunity to turn down, and believes he has what it takes to replace Klopp.

The coach likes the idea of managing a top Premier League side like Liverpool. He also doesn’t see Bayern Munich as much of a step forward given he is already in a position to dominate the Bundesliga with Leverkusen.

Alonso already has some plans for Liverpool in terms of transfers, too, and would look to bring Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and right-back Jeremie Frimpong with him to Anfield.

Nothing is done until Alonso signs on the dotted line, however, and Bayern will keep doing everything they can to convince Alonso to join them over the Reds.

