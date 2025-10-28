Liverpool are reportedly set to offer a major pay rise to one of Club Brugge’s best players in an attempt to lure him to Anfield, as they eye alternatives to Marc Guehi, who is being targeted by other top clubs.

The Reds came close to sealing the last-ditch signing of Crystal Palace’s captain over the summer window, before Eagles manager Oliver Glasner blocked Guehi’s exit despite a £35m transfer being agreed in principle.

Arne Slot is still keen to add to his centre-back options, however, with Ibrahima Konate’s future still in doubt and the form of Virgil van Dijk not as consistent as it once was.

Guehi, 25, remains high on Liverpool’s shortlist, but with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the mix to sign the England international, there is no guarantee the Reds win the race.

According to Bolavip, Liverpool are plotting a move for Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez – a player they have scouted over recent months.

The 21-year-old saw a move to Marseille collapse over the summer. He has since penned a contract extension with Brugge, which runs until 2029. He is an important player, having made 12 appearances across all competitions so far this term, including three in the Champions League.

However, Liverpool haven’t been deterred by his new deal and are considering a bid of over €40m (£35m / $47m) for Ordonez. They would also be willing to offer him a salary of more than €3m (£2.6m / $3.5m), according to the report. It’s claimed that would be ‘close’ to what Konate earns at Anfield, and be a ‘huge’ increase from Ordonez’s current terms with Brugge.

Liverpool not certain to sign Marc Guehi – sources

While it is true that Ordonez was linked with a move to Liverpool over the summer, and it is believed that they have scouted him previously, the claims of renewed interest have not been backed up by outlets in England or Belgium, yet.

Questions must also be asked whether Ordonez would leave Brugge in January or at the end of this season, considering he only signed a new contract with them last month.

And while the competition for Guehi is undoubtedly intensifying, TEAMtalk understands that he remains Arne Slot’s top defensive target for 2026.

Guehi’s contract with Palace expires at the end of this season, and by all accounts, he is unlikely to pen an extension. This means the Eagles must sell him in January, or they’ll lose him for free next summer.

But the likelihood is that Liverpool will have to wait until the end of this term to sign the England star, and it is not guaranteed he chooses to join them.

Transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk earlier this month: “I am told it is almost certain he will go at the end of the season rather than January. That is the preference.”

“If you look at it from his point of view, he will never be in a better position to get the move of his dreams. As a free agent the world of football is his to choose from and as soon as the move to Liverpool fell through, that’s what the focus became.

“Professionally it is better for him to leave as a free agent and personally it is better too.

“He is going to get a very lucrative financial deal and can also very carefully choose his next step. This is a once in a lifetime moment to define his career with huge benefits.

“He is very open minded about what comes next and is looking at the situation with a clean slate. Liverpool do not have the edge. He’ll be looking towards every option with intrigue.”

Latest Liverpool news: FSG ‘plan’ / Vinicius Jr twist

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Liverpool’s owners, FSG, have no plans to make a major signing in the January transfer window, after a summer of huge spending.

Despite suffering four consecutive league defeats, the Reds’ hierarchy believe the squad is strong enough to bounce back and mount a Premier League title charge.

In other news, Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior is reportedly putting serious thought into leaving Real Madrid, and Liverpool are said to be one of the clubs interested.

