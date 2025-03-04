Conor Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold will both be offered new deals by Liverpool

Liverpool are in talks with Conor Bradley over a new contract at Anfield with the arrangement to increase his wages by a colossal 650 per cent – but that’s not to say all hope is lost over the man he could replace amid new claims over Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds are flying high this season, enjoying a huge 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League and having also won through to the Carabao Cup final, where they take on Newcastle at Wembley in two weekends time. Liverpool are also through to the last-16 of the Champions League, and an exciting tie against crack Ligue 1 giants PSG lies ahead, with the first leg in Paris on Wednesday.

Despite that, a dark cloud hovers over the club with all of Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk falling out of contract on June 30 and now eligible to depart Anfield as free agents in just 119 days unless an extension is agreed.

While talks with the trio are ongoing, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is also at pains to prevent the Reds from falling into the same trap with other star players and upcoming talents down the line – a category that Bradley very much falls into.

The 21-year-old only signed a Reds extension 15 months ago, taking him through to 2027. However, multiple outlets report that arrangement is now to be ripped up, with the £10,000 a week deal he is currently on set to significantly improved upon.

And the new arrangement, taking Bradley through to 2030, is set to be worth £75,000 a week – a payrise of 650%.

That will put the player on par with several other senior stars in Arne Slot’s squad and, with talks already accelerating, The Sun claims the arrangement could be agreed before the end of the current campaign.

Many will take the extension as another sure-fire sign that Bradley has been locked down as the successor to Real Madrid target Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to join the Spanish giants at the season’s end.

However, a new revelation in the Liverpool Echo insists that is not necessarily the case…

DON’T MISS 🔴 Trent Alexander-Arnold: Eight Liverpool replacement options as fears grow Real Madrid move is on

Alexander-Arnold future: the latest developments

Per the trusted local paper, they state that Liverpool are still confident of keeping the Reds’ vice-captain beyond this season and still believe there is a chance he will sign a new contract.

Talks with his representatives are continuing, and, while Real Madrid’s interest in the player has been described to our sources as persistent, the Reds are not yet ready to give up on trying to persuade the 26-year-old to secure his future to Anfield.

Furthermore, a hugely-successful season under Slot could yet have an influence on his decision and a Premier League title win at the very least may yet help convince Alexander-Arnold that he can achieve his career goals exactly where he is right now.

The 33-times capped England star has certainly thrived under the Dutchman’s management and raved earlier in the season how he has quickly helped improve his game.

Alexander-Arnold has also made clear how Slot has very quickly aided his game.

“He helps me and teaches me a lot,” Alexander-Arnold told FeyenoordPings. “He is strict with me, I like that. He helps me with the weak points in my game and he wants me to improve.”

Alexander-Arnold added: “He tells me where to stand to get the ball. You don’t get the ball there because someone will mark you, so why would you stand there?

“And if you are marked and other people come in and Ryan Gravenberch is marked, there is space behind him, and you look for depth.

“It’s very in-depth. Very detailed. He always studies the opponent thoroughly and tells us where their weak spots are. Then we have to punish them on the field.

“The training sessions are much more intense. The spaces are much smaller. It’s a very Dutch way of playing in terms of ball handling.

“You always have to play to the back foot. If you don’t, he stops the session. ‘Why do you pass to that foot and not to his back foot’? It’s that detailed.”

Despite that, one trusted Daily Telegraph journalist recently listed six massive reasons why Alexander-Arnold is expected to sign for Real Madrid.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Astronomical Szoboszlai bid; Lookman linked

Meanwhile, there is some good news on the Salah contract front with a French outlet revealing why three major suitors have been taken out of the transfer running with some big claims being made about the Egyptian superstar’s agent, Ramy Abbas.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claim the Reds will soon be in receipt of a monumental offer from Al Hilal for Dominik Szoboszlai which will seemingly offer FSG a chance to make a serious profit on their original investment and with the offer described as ‘too hot’ for the Americans to resist.

On the incoming front, it’s reported that Liverpool are ready to make a cheeky lowball opening offer for Ademola Lookman, though TEAMtalk can reveal why such an offer will not be enough.

IN-FOCUS: Conor Bradley and his Liverpool stats so far