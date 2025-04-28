Arne Slot is the toast of Liverpool after steering the Reds to Premier League title glory in his first season at the helm – and it has now emerged that the Dutchman made an extremely shrewd tactical move after being offered the chance to sign a Manchester United star.

Liverpool are currently on a high after winning the 20th English league crown in their history – tying level with United – and with Sunday’s 5-1 thumping of Tottenham at Anfield underlining their dominance this season. It is their second Premier League title in five years, but their first in front of supporters since 1990 – sparking scenes of utter jubilation.

The Reds’ success is all the more remarkable given it has been achieved by hardly spending any money, with only the £12.5m invested in Federico Chiesa the only concrete signing Slot made during his first summer at the helm.

That could have been different had Slot landed his top target of last summer in Martin Zubimendi, with the Real Sociedad star deciding at the 11th hour to reject the move and remain with his hometown club.

As a result, The Athletic’s James Pearce claims Slot was instead ‘offered’ the chance to sign Manuel Ugarte, with the midfielder cleared to leave PSG after falling out of favour with Luis Enrique.

However, Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes had ‘no interest’ in signing the former Sporting CP star, having promptly decided they would pass up on the chance to sign the Uruguay midfielder, who would go on to sign for Manchester United instead in a deal ultimately worth up to £50.5m and worth £120,000 a week.

And instead of looking to sign Ugarte, or indeed any other option, Slot made what has since been branded a genius tactical move of deploying Ryan Gravenberch in a deeper holding midfield role, with the Dutchman proving the quiet enforcer of Liverpool’s title triumph.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Jurgen Klopp to Real Madrid chances revealed as Ancelotti exit and next job is confirmed

Gravenberch re-deployment branded a genius move

As journalist Mark Jones writes, Slot’s decision to move Graveberch – who had started just 12 games in his debut season at Anfield, but looked a little lost when asked to play as an attacking midfielder – into the No 6 role has paid ‘remarkable dividends’.

‘Slot’s trust in Gravenberch to play as the deepest lying midfielder in his system, the No.6, has paid remarkable dividends,’ Jones began in the Daily Mirror. ‘The former Ajax and Bayern Munich man has started every Premier League game in that position this season.

‘And he’s been superb, in the first half of the campaign in particular when his dominating midfield displays would often help the Reds turn the screw in matches.

‘Gravenberch has shown that the modern No.6 doesn’t have to be a big, bruising figure who can only pass sideways and tackle everything that moves, but instead can be a player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and driving at the opposition.

‘He’s not a small man of course, and his athleticism is one of the most impressive things about him, but his poise on the ball and terrific technique show just what Slot wants from a footballer. In many ways he’s set the tone for this season.

‘He’s not the only unsung hero in the title win of course. Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo’s goals may pale into insignificance when you compare them to Mo Salah’s, but they’ve still scored 31 between them in all competitions, and 19 in the league.

‘Ibrahima Konate has impressed alongside Virgil van Dijk at the back, Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have all come to the fore at times, and Trent Alexander-Arnold has had a good season despite all the noise.

‘None of them has been as impressive as Gravenberch though, with the unlikely unsung hero proving that sometimes the best solution to a problem can be right under your nose.’

Liverpool latest: Gakpo makes Alexander-Arnold plea; Salah’s title admission

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed the celebrations inside the Liverpool dressing room after their Premier League title triumph – but it is very likely that he will soon be off to Real Madrid despite Cody Gakpo sending him a public message to stay at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Gakpo has taken a bit of a pop at Jurgen Klopp for his underwhelming performances last season while praising Slot, who has been given a new nickname by a Sky Sports pundit after the Reds’ Premier League title success.

And finally, Chelsea have made a decision on the future of Cole Palmer amid apparent interest from Liverpool in his blockbuster signing this summer.

IN FOCUS: How Gravenberch compares to Ugarte this season